Jedd Fisch has reminded us multiple times that he and his University of Washington coaching staff made the tough decision to go with younger players this season and suffer their lumps if necessary in the name of team development.

The thing is in today's lawless college football climate, no one permits you any reasonable amount of time to build a football team -- they steal your players when they're ripe and ready to come off the vine.

While development certainly is an idealistic approach, it's far from realistic. It's old school.

Instead, it's win now or have people call for your head. After all, coaches are getting fired at halftime these days.

Curt Cignetti knows this.

Development?

We googled him and it says that he wins a lot.

It actually took Cignetti two seasons to "develop" a national championship team and he's won 36 of 39 games coming into Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon, largely with players polished in programs elsewhere by him and others before coming to Indiana.

Considering all that, here are three things the Huskies need to do to beat the Hoosiers:

1. PROPER MOTIVATION

Outside of beating Michigan and USC while those teams were down in 2024, Fisch and the Huskies are still awaiting a signature win to really launch the program. Beat Indiana, and people will take you much more seriously across the college football landscape.

Lose to the Hoosiers, and the UW drops a fourth game at Husky Stadium this season, likely finishes around or below the .500 level and lacks buzz entering next season, no matter how much development took place in 2026.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Fisch needs a signature win. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. needs a signature win. Everyone in a purple shirt needs a signature win.

Beat Indiana and that's major development.

Hoosiers defensive lineman Tobi Osunsanmi (12) sacks Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. YOU'RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE

A year ago, the Huskies had the overly efficient Carver Willis starting at left tackle and opening plenty of holes after he transferred in from Kansas State on his way to the San Francisco 49ers.

Well, the Hoosiers have one of Willis' former K-State teammates coming off the edge in a spectacular fashion in Tobi Osunsanmi.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defender has 10 sacks for the Hoosiers, becoming one of the college game's most disruptive playmakers.

The Huskies need to block this guy. Or call up Willis, get some dirt on Osunsanmi and encourage the other guy to stand down or else.

If he can help it, Demond Williams Jr. does not want to meet this person in person.

Jayden Limar rushed for 66 yards against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

3. OREGON PRIMER

A week away from facing his old team in Eugene, running back Jayden Limar could use a fairly productive tune-up against Indiana. The Huskies aren't going to win this week or next without their fair share of rushing yards.

Limar runs hard. He's as healthy as he's ever been. If all he does is pass block and gain the occasional yard against the Hoosiers, it's going to be a very long afternoon in Montlake.