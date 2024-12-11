UW Portal Visitors Will Include Texas DT, West Virginia LB
A former Texas defensive tackle in the transfer portal, Jaray Bledsoe mans a position that might be more key than any other for the University of Washington football team in filling for next season, and reports indicate he'll be visiting Montlake over the weekend.
Add to that former West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter, who comes from a family in which his father and brother became NFL players, and he similarly could be touring the Husky football facilities soon, according to multiple reports.
As always, it's buyer beware. There's often a negative reason players are in the transfer portal: they're not playing.
In the case of the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Bledsoe, he's marketing himself after appearing in just 12 games over three seasons and making 7 tackles, which isn't a very big sample to go off.
This past season, the one-time 4-star recruit from Marlin, Texas, appeared in three of the Longhorns' first four games, against Colorado State, UTSA and Louisiana-Monroe, and then didn't get on the field again.
The Huskies have faced Texas in postseason games in each of the past two seasons and Bledsole didn't enter either the Alamo Bowl in 2022 or the Sugar Bowl/CFP semifinals this past January.
Bledsole once was so highly regarded he received scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M. He may or may not be the answer for the UW up front.
The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Trotter comes with far more game credentials, finishing with 93 tackles, an interception and 2 pass break-ups, all of that earning him Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors as a redshirt freshman.
He's the son of 12-year NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro beginning and ending his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's the brother of Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a rookie linebacker now with the Eagles.
While the youngest Trotter was productive enough for 6-6 West Virginia, he missed all of 2023 with a knee injury, so he's got some past baggage.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington