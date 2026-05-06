UW Roster Review: Clark Took Spring Off, But Not Uniform

Ruled out of University of Washington spring football after having offseason shoulder surgery, Rahshawn Clark nonetheless showed up in uniform for every practice, even the closing intrasquad game.

The sophomore nickelback wore a gold jersey No. 2, signifying him as an injured and no-contact player, or on game night he donned a white jersey with that digit that still didn't give him entree to the Friday night game.

He went through stretching and different defensive-back drills each time out, and even caught some punts, during the 15 workouts. He just couldn't hit anyone or be hit.

Rahshawn Clark watches the 2025 Spring Game intently. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Such was the April and early May existence for the 5-foot-11, 198-pound Clark, who is one of seven returning defensive starters from the Huskies' convincing 38-10 victory over Boise State last December in the LA Bowl.

He was exceptionally good in that postseason game, so maybe it was only right to let him savor it a little longer.

Besides, Clark was one of the spring football standouts the year before, with an unofficial seven interceptions.

"He's continuing to improve, to get better," Fisch said a year ago. "He's a good football player, a really, really good football player. We're going to see a lot of him."

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

While linebacker Xe'ree Alexander was named LA Bowl Defensive MVP, Clark wasn't too far behind in supplying his own game-changing heroics.

Rahshawn Clarks celebrates his first Husky interception coming against Illinois. | Dave Sizer photo

With the UW nursing a 17-3 lead with 1:39 left in the first half, Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen threw a ball up for grabs into a group of players that included three Huskies and a pair of Broncos.

Clark won the jump ball and came down with his interception at the opposing 35.

The Huskies scored three plays later and the rout was on.

In the fourth quarter, Clark was at it again, only this time he came off the edge in a hurry and forced Boise State replacement QB Max Cutforth to throw an interception

Barely visible, Rahshawn Clark makes an interception late in the Illinois game. | Dave Sizer photo

UW defensive tackle DeShawn Lynch picked off the ball and lumbered 57 yards with it, with Clark leading the blocking, only for Lyncy to fall down untouched at the Boise State 9.

Again, the Huskies scored three plays later and went up 38-3 with 10:46 to go, putting the bowl game way out of reach.

Clark left the field with nine minutes left to play in no obvious pain, and looked happy while watching the rest of the game with teammates from the bench, so his injury must have been season wear and tear.

What he's done: One of four UW players from Seattle on the roster, Clark played in 12 games and started five times as a redshirt freshman, enjoying a breakout season. He finished with 21 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and a sack, and added 2 interceptions, 2 pass break-ups, a forced fumble and that LA Bowl quarterback hurry.

Starter or not: Clark, who opened games against WSU, Illinois, Purdue, UCLA and Boise State, watched as redshirt freshman Ramonz Adams Jr. replaced him as the No. 1 nickel role throughout spring ball. They should have a spirited competition for the starting job in Fall Camp.