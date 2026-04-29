Alexander Needs Beginning And An End To His Game

Xe'ree Alexander has plenty of notable accomplishments as a linebacker for three different college football teams, especially late in the season.

On December 2, 2023, he came up with 10 tackles, forced a fumble and blocked a potential game-winning, 41-yard field goal for Idaho to enable a 20-17 overtime FCS playoff victory over Southern Illinois.

A year later for Central Florida on November 23, Alexander finished with a career-best 17 tackles, a startling number, in a 31-21 loss to West Virginia on the road.

Five months ago, Alexander came off the bench for the Washington football team and was named LA Bowl Defensive Most Valuable Player after he piled up 7 tackles, 2 pass break-ups, an interception and a sack in a 38-10 victory over Boise State.

Xe'ree Alexander started five games at linebacker during the 2025 season for the UW. | Dave Sizer photo

However, one thing eluding the now 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior from Auburn, Washington, is a most curious thing -- he's never started a season opener anywhere he's been.

"He's one of the few people I've been around that he didn't complain about playing time," UW linebackers coach Brian Odom said of Alexander's 2025 season. "He literally just worked and got better and it showed on the field. and he ended up playing very well."

At Idaho, he was a reserve player for the first seven games before opening the final six, including two postseason outings for a 7-6 team.

For UCF, he was a sub in the opener, started the second of the season against Sam Houston State, returned to reserve status for four games and started the final six for a 4-8 team.

In Montlake, the Huskies used Alexander sparingly for the first three games on the schedule -- he had 1, 0 and 2 tackles -- played him more but still as a sub for the next four games, gave him five consecutive game-opening assignments and made him come off the bench again for the LA Bowl.

Xe'ree Alexander has played in 38 college games and started 18. | Dave Sizer photo

Lately, he's been one of the best UW players at any position during spring practice that is ingoing. He's also one of four Husky linebackers who have NFL potential and have all started and excelled at the college level.

"I'm so excited about having him back," Odom said. "Now he can start from where he finished and continue to build on it. The sky's the limit for that kid. He's laying 240 right now. He's taking care of his body. He's seeing it the right way. He's playing fast."

Yes, the sky is one thing, but a season-opening start is long overdue for Xe-ree Alexander.