UW Roster Review: Ignore One Play and James Had Nice Debut

Except for one play, Mason James had a fairly memorable introduction this spring to University of Washington football.

He was the most productive of four freshmen wide receivers, who included Jordan Clay, Trez Davis and the injured Blaise LaVista.

Caught more passes than any of the others. Scored more touchdowns. Ran more fly sweeps.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound James showed off more quickness than any other Husky receiver, newcomer or veteran, especially in the quick out pass.

Unfortunately for him, the Norman, Oklahoma, product was summoned to catch the first punt of the Spring Game, near his goal line, and it did not go well for him.

"I'm sure Mason had about 400 thoughts that went through his head and one through 399 were don't drop it," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.

Too late.

Mason James makes spring football catch. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Three possessions into the Spring Game, James stood at his 10-yard line, waited for a towering Luke Dunne punt that traveled 47 yards to come down, had it ricochet off his shoulder pads and watched in horror as the ball bounced into the end zone, where sophomore cornerback Dylan Robinson recovered it for a touchdown.

"I didn't love him as a punt returner today," Fisch wisecracked.

The Husky coach, however, had to like what he saw of James as a pass-catcher over all 15 spring practices, especially when compared to Clay and Davis, the other freshmen with big reputations coming in.

Unofficially, James caught 23 passes for 2 touchdowns in team play, connected with four of the five Husky quarterbacks for receptions and ran the fly sweep five times. His longest catch went for 35 yards.

Mason James stretches out during a spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

By contrast, the 6-foot, 190-pound Davis from West Monroe, Louisiana, hauled in 15 passes, including a 50-yard touchdown strike from Kini McMillan, who was one of three Husky QBs to sync up with him, and he ran one fly sweep.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Clay from San Antonio, Texas, who dealt with hamstring issues throughout spring ball, finished with an unofficial 6 catches, scored once and had a long reception of 22 yards in his abbreviated snaps.

Mason James is greeted by a young fan in Dempsey Indoor. | Dan Rale

If James had to drop a punt, the Spring Game rather than a regular-season outing was the best place for that to happen, with Fisch dismissing it as a fluke play.

"He's going to have a great career here," the coach said. "I'm excited to see what we can do with him."

Mason James pulls in a spring practice throw. | Dave Sizer photo

What he's done: James certainly can catch the football when it comes out of someone's hand, finishing with 64 receptions for 930 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Norman North High school, and 56 grabs for 1,233 yards and 17 scores as a junior. He was the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma for 2026.

Starter or no: Considering that the Huskies started wide receivers Dezmen Roebuck and the departed Raiden Vines-Bright last season as freshmen, anything goes for James. However, it appears the Huskies will use him mostly in the slot, which would make him a back-up to Roebuck initially.