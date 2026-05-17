UW Roster Review: McLaughlin Is Good At Any Level

During 2025 University of Washington spring football, Alex McLaughlin was the Huskies' No. 4 safety behind Makell Esteen, Vince Holmes and fellow transfer CJ Christian. He was a newcomer trying to adjust after leaving Northern Arizona and the Big Sky Conference.

More than a year later, however, McLaughlin is not only the UW's top safety, he's one of the more decorated defensive players across the Big Ten.

What's inside his helmet is not always as it appears -- besides all of that talent, he has shoulder-length red hair that he keeps balled up inside and out of sight because someone once grabbed it in a game.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound McLaughlin from Chandler, Arizona, eventually showed he can play at any level of college football after being named All-Big Ten honorable mention following his first season at the UW.

He came up with a pair of defensive scores for the Huskies, returning an interception 47 yards for a touchdown at Washington State and a fumble 59 yards for six points at UCLA.

He led the Huskies in tackles by a wide margin.

Not bad for a one-time No. 4 safety.

Alex McLaughlin had two defensive touchdowns for the Huskies in 2025. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

So why so low on the UW depth chart when he first arrived in Montlake?

"I was feeling it out because I didn't know the defense," McLaughlin said. "This spring, being a veteran, I should know the defense and I shouldn't make any mistakes."

Again, not everything is as it appears with this kid.

When at Arizona, Jedd Fisch asked him to be a preferred walk-on, or non-scholarship player, which McLaughlin politely declined before he turned to Northern Arizona, which offered him a full ride. He became a second-team All-Big Sky selection as a freshman and a first-team all-conference choice in 2024.

Fisch offered him a UW scholarship this time, but the Husky coaching staff made the safety work for his starting job.

With his final college season approaching, McLaughlin appears to be an NFL prospect.

Really, all those pro scouts need to do is tell him that he's not good enough for the big leagues and then watch him tuck his flaming red hair inside his helmet once more, hit everyone who comes near and show them different.

Alex McLaughlin crashes into Illinois receiver Hank Beatty. | Dave Sizer photo

What he's done: McLaughlin finished 2025 as the Huskies' leading tackler with 93, which were 23 more than the next guy, linebacker Xe'ree Alexander. He also finished with a pair of interceptions, 6 pass break-ups and that fumble recovery.

Starter or not: Counting his time at Northern Arizona and the UW, McLaughlin has opened 36 games, which are the most by any of his teammates, and he should expect at least another dozen assignments. He's a dependable, physical player who is poised for another big season.