UW Roster Review: Robinson Turns the Corner Impressively

Entering University of Washington spring practice, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and head coach Jedd Fisch boldly proclaimed that sophomore cornerback Dylan Robinson looked like a first-round draft pick walking around.

They must have found the blueprint tucked away in Montlake and put two and two together.

Or, in this case, they lumped No. 6 with four other Husky corners who previously fit that mold -- Dana Hall, Desmond Trufant, Marcus Peters and Trent McDuffie.

Each of those other guys was a first-round cornerback selection from the UW who went on to enjoy significant pro football success. McDuffie currently is the highest-paid corner in NFL history after recently receiving a four-year, $124 million contract from the Los Angeles Rams.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Robinson looks the part. And then he validated everything that was being said about him by intercepting a pass on the second series of the Spring Game on May 1 and recovering a fumbled punt for a touchdown on the third possession.

"Coach Fisch's motto is to be a pro and so I try to carry myself every day as a pro," the corner said.

Dylan Robinson comes up with a Spring Game interception. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

The similarities between Robinson and other Husky corners who came before him on the way to exalted NFL status are a little uncanny.

Robinson became a Husky starter for the first time in the fourth game of his career, with that promotion happening against then No. 1-ranked Ohio State.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound McDuffie became a starter as a freshman likewise in his fourth UW game against BYU in 2019.

Dylan Robinson gives chase as Oregon's Jeremiah McClellan hauls in a 35-yard pass. | Dave Sizer photo

Aand the 6-foot, 184-pound Trufant also became a first-time starter in his fourth Husky outing, as a true freshman against Stanford in 2009.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound Hall, who Robinson best resembles in physique, and the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Peters didn't start or even play as UW freshmen, both redshirting.

Draft-wise, Hall was taken with the 18th overall pick in 1992 by the San Francisco 49ers, Peters went on the 18th pick in 2015 to the Kansas City Chiefs, McDuffie went on the No. 21 overall pick to the Chiefs in 2022 and Trufant ended up as No. 22 selection to the Atlanta Falcons in 2013.

Now comes Robinson, looking to join them as a first-rounder, repeatedly encouraged by his coaches that it will happen.

"In workouts, he looks like a first-round pick," said Walters, not one who is prone to hyperbole. "We have to make sure, as coaches, we get him there."

Dylan Robinson celebrates his Spring Game interception with safeties Alex McLaughlin and Paul Mencke Jr. | Dave Sizer photo

Last season, Robinson initially lined up as a Husky cornerback behind the NFL-bound Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock, who were drafted in the third and fourth rounds last month by the Cincinnati Bengals and the 49ers, respectively.

A rib injury to Davis enabled Robinson to start five games, which should set him up for a big season this fall.

“Getting in that much really helped me be way more comfortable this year,” Robinson said during spring ball. “If I had no playing time going into the next season, my first couple games, I’d kind of have to get my feet wet. But now that I’ve got my feet wet, I’m really looking to make an impact this year.”

In his first game as a starter, he found himself face to face with Ohio State's All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, maybe having a few words, if not introducing himself as the new Husky corner in town.

"I was out there," Robinson said with a smile. "I was out there, yes sir."

What he's done: In his debut UW season, he finished with 16 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack, broke up a pass and created and recovered a fumble. Oregon fully baptized Robinson by hitting a couple of long balls on him, but it had to happen at some point.

Starter or not: Robinson opened games against Ohio State, Maryland, UCLA, Oregon and Boise State, giving him a good taste of what to expect. He'll be a full-time starter for as long as he feels the need to stay in Montlake.