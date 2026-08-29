UW's Next Leading Receiver Might Not Be Obvious Choice

With a brand new starting running back to break in, the University of Washington football team likely is going to put the ball in the air as much if not more than in previous seasons with Jedd Fisch in charge, just to ease the transition.

So who's going to catch it the most?

Who's going to be the top target for quarterback Demond Williams Jr. this coming season?

The sure-handed Dezmen Roebuck might seem like an obvious choice after coming off a freshman season in which he pulled in 42 balls for 560 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2025.

Then there's tight end Decker DeGraaf, who had 32 catches for 360 yards and a pair of scores last season, and seemed to become a preferred option for Williams this spring.

Then, of course, Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss brings plenty of possibilities with him after this 6-foot-3, 205-pound pass-catcher enjoyed a 45-reception, 689-yard and 2-score season for his Conference USA team.

After watching most of 19 fall camp practices, more than one of us who served as dutiful observers think Rashid Williams will be the go-to guy, the No. 1 receiver, a very busy man.

Hearing this, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Williams just sort of shrugged. He's just looking to spend significantly more time on the field after becoming a starter in 2025 only to last a game and one play in another outing before getting hurt twice, with the second mishap ending his season.

"It's definitely respect, but at the end of the day I'm just trying to go out there and play ball," Williams said.

Rashid Williams makes a pre-scrimmage catch in Husky Stadium. | Dave Sizer photo

Yet in fall camp, he seemed to build more of a rapport than anyone else with Williams and continually got open downfield.

Compared to the other Husky receivers, Williams returns with just 5 catches for 54 yards following his abbreviated 2025 season.

While he was on an early pace to catch nearly 50 last year, departed teammate Denzel Boston finished as the team leader with 62 receptions.

In his career so far, Williams has a modest 18 catches for 222 yards and a lone score against Iowa.

Rashid Williams after scoring in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

Demond threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Rashid against the Hawkeyes. He also found this receiver with a 43-yard TD pass in the Spring Game.

These two Williamses steadily have been building to this moment in time and maybe become such a prolific passing combo they'll have T-shirts made.

Williams to Williams.

Rashid Williams hauls in a 43-yard touchdown pass in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

They've bonded by hanging out inside and outside the UW football facilities.

They shared in a lot of completions over the past month.

"I would definitely say our chemistry has been going up and up," said Williams the receiver.

Leading Husky receiver? It could happen for him.