UW's Thompson Listed As Questionable on Big Ten Availability List
Anterio Thompson, a University of Washington starting defensive tackle, showed up as questionable on the Big Ten availability list, which was released 90 minutes before kickoff for the Huskies' Saturday night game against UC Davis.
Nine other players, with safety CJ Christian a definite surprise, were ruled out of the non-conference match-up at Husky Stadium.
Thompson's name never came up during the week to indicate the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Western Michigan transfer had any health concerns. He appears to be the only starter who could be missing from the 38-21 season-opening win over Colorado State.
If unable to play, Thompson likely will be replaced in the starting lineup by 6-foot-3, 317-pound sophomore Elinneus Davis, 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior Bryce Butler or 6-foot-3, 350-pound senior Simote Pepa as a starter. Only Pepa, a Utah transfer, has starting experience.
Others ruled out of the game, according to the Big Ten pregame list, were senior wide receiver Omari Evans, junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, senior linebacker Jacob Manu, senior edge rusher Deshawn Lynch, senior defensive tackle Logan Sagapolu, redshirt freshman tight end Charlie Crowell, junior edge rusher Russell Davis II, redshirt freshman safety Rahim Wright II and Christian.
It should be noted that freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, who's coming off offseason knee surgery, was neither ruled out or questionable for the first time.
The absence of Christian, a Florida International transfer, also was unexpected with no indication that his health was in question. He played mostly on special teams in the season opener.
While Jayvon Parker was missing again, still not cleared from an Achilles tendon tear, his twin brother Armon, similar to Thompson, was listed as questionable for the UC Davis game.
Armon Parker, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound sophomore defensive tackle, is coming back from a knee injury that kept him out of the entire 2024 season.
Coach Jedd Fisch previously had indicated this Parker brother was ready to make his first UW game-day appearance in now his fourth season in the program.
Some players could be held back in a cautionary move by the coaching staff because the Huskies have a bye week coming next and a two-week buffer before facing Washington State on Sept. 20 in the Apple Cup in Pullman.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: