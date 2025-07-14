UW Safeties Coach Taylor Mays Marries Another Taylor
July is the only month in which those connected to the University of Washington football program can take a breath and do what normal people do.
Running-backs coach Scottie Graham sent back photos from a Greek vacation. The Hatchett brothers, Landen and Geirean, and both Husky offensive linemen, were off boating somewhere, possibly in Texas.
Then there's Taylor Mays, UW safeties coach -- he tied the knot, took the plunge, said I do.
He made 2025 a truly milestone year for himself on multiple fronts.
In mid-January, Mays joined Jedd Fisch's Husky staff by landing his first full-time coaching position and returned home to Seattle.
On Saturday, he got married to another Taylor.
The USC athletic department posted photos of Taylor Mays and Taylor Kim exchanging vows on Saturday, presumably in California.
Originally from Seattle, Mays, 37, was a first-team All-America safety for the Trojans in 2006-09 and spent the three previous seasons as a defensive coaching analyst at USC before joining Husky football.
Kim has spent the past three years as the USC athletics director of marketing, seven years overall when counting stints as an assistant director and an intern.
Fall camp for the UW football team begins in two weeks and the season starts in a month and a half when Fisch's guys host Colorado State on Aug. 30 at Husky Stadium.
Unlike the previous season, the UW and USC don't face each other on the football field this coming season.
There's no indication whether Mays and Kim plan to hang on to their jobs for now and commute back and forth as a married couple.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: