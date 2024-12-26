UW Turns to Cougars for Added Linebacker Help

Washington State LB transfer Taariq Al-Uqdah is expected to transfer to Washington, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports.



He posted 76 tackles, 5 TFLs and 3 INTs this season. One of the highest-graded LBs in the country this year, per PFF. https://t.co/dq8MU6121N pic.twitter.com/uQeZ7mrsBF