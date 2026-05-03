'We've Got A Chance To Be Good,' Walters Says Of UW Defense

This past Friday night, the most relaxed and comfortable man at Husky Stadium following a month of University of Washington football practices had to be Ryan Walters.

The second-year defensive coordinator emerged from the closing Spring Game knowing he has a full complement of playmakers among his returning veterans and newcomers, that his players are in relatively good shape and that his guys just scored twice during the105-minute live event.

"I think if we stay healthy, we've got a chance to be good," Walters said.

Entering the 15 workouts held in April and into May, the UW defensive leader acknowledged his immediate concern was his interior defensive line.

Yet junior defensive tackle Elinneus Davis might have turned in the best spring performance of anyone on the roster, freshman Derek Colman-Brusa seemed to settle in while celebrating his 18th birthday in late April and the transfer portal appears to have provided the Huskies with newfound depth.

"The biggest question mark was on the interior of the defensive line," Walters said. "Like I said earlier, I was very excited and hopeful for what that would look like. Those guys have exceeded expectations in my opinion. I like the depth we have there."

The new down linemen include Sacramento State transfer DeSean Watts, who was a first-team All-Big Sky selection last fall, and Ball State transfer Darin Conley, who put on weight since changing schools and retained his mobility.

Elinneus Davis anchors a UW defensive line that holds promise. | Dave Sizer photo

For that matter, the biggest, and possibly best one, of the defensive-line portal pick-ups, Mississippi State transfer Kai McClendon, hasn't even practiced yet while he awaits medical clearance to return from a knee injury.

McClendon was a five-game starter as a true freshman in the SEC in 2024 before he got hurt before last season.

The other defensive development was the addition of Virginia cornerback transfer Manny Karnley, who gives the UW a pair of high-level coverage guys when teaming him with sophomore Dylan Robinson. A returning five-game starter, Robinson had one of the defensive touchdowns with an end-zone recovery of a muffed punt.

"Obviously the addition of E-man has been awesome," Walters said of Karnley, whose formal name is Emmanuel. "He just confirmed everything we thought we had from the transfer portal."

Walters potentially has five seniors starting among his top 11 defenders. He four linebackers who each have been starters and envision themselves as NFL prospects. If Coleman-Brusa starts, he'll be the only player in the lineup without previous game-opening experience.

"To have the unit we have right now, it's sort of their mindset and their mentality to adapt to the coach," Walters said. "We definitely feel we can be more the aggressor this fall."