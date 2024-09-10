Well-Traveled McCree Cleared, Made Debut Against Eastern Michigan
You had to look close to see Max McCree make his University of Washington football debut. A lot of stuff was going on at the time.
This past Saturday, the 6-foot-6, 272-pound offensive tackle -- who looks at least 20 pounds heavier than he's listed -- officially logged in with seven seconds remaining in the first quarter of the Huskies' 30-9 victory over Eastern Michigan.
McCree took the field after a guy named Jesus Gomez connected on the second-longest field goal against the Huskies, a rocket-like 57-yarder, to give the visiting Eagles a 3-0 lead, and the UW didn't return the ensuing kickoff.
On his first snap, UW quarterback Will Rogers fell down for a 7-yard loss, to no fault of the left tackle.
On the second play, freshman running back Adam Mohammed ripped off a 14-yard gain over the right side, away from McCree.
On the third play, Demond Williams Jr. had to chase down a bad center snap for a 16-yard loss and McCree helped the young quarterback get back on his feet and, it was time to punt.
Welcome to the show, Montlake style.
McCree would come out for the next series, too, which was no less suspenseful. He was on the field, providing protection when the Huskies went for it on fourth-and-1 from the UW 30, with the play again moving away from him.
He helped provide an effective pocket on the next play when Rogers found freshman tight end Decker DeGraff for a 41-yard touchdown pass.
Someone tell McCree, who pulled nine snaps in those two first-half drives, that UW football isn't always so eventful.
"I thought it was great to see him back in there," Husky coach Jedd Fisch. "We worked really hard to get that done."
As Fisch explained it, McCree was cleared to play by the NCAA at the last minute on Saturday morning.
His situation was complicated because the Kansas City native had been so many places. He played the 2020 and 2021 seasons for Iowa Central Community College, earning JC All-America honors both times; spent the 2022 season with Maryland and appeared in the Terrapins' first two games; and he was headed back to another two-year school when the Huskies intervened and convinced him to come to Seattle.
After working as the No. 2 left tackle throughout fall camp, McCree was in street clothes for the season opener against Weber State, awaiting clearance to play. The Eastern Michigan game marked his first college football snaps in two years.
"it was great to get him back," Fisch said. "Really, he's going to help us."
