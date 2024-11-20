What a Future Husky Defense Might Look Like, Injured Playmakers and All
Seventy-two percent.
For a good portion of the season, the University of Washington defense has been at no better than three-quarters strength while trying to put its 11 best players on the field for Jedd Fisch's coaching staff..
Jayvon Parker, arguably the Huskies' top defensive tackle and grading out as the nation's third highest at his position against Rutgers, lasted just four games before an Achilles rupture against the same team ended his season.
Zach Durfee, considered the UW's most fearsome edge rusher entering the season and demonstrating it with a 2.5-sack outing against Eastern Michigan, has played in just two full games, briefly in four others, and has missed five outings altogether.
Then there's Russell Davis II. He missed the Huskies' first eight games, made brief appearances in two others and finally put all of his edge-rushing talents on display with a 3-sack, 1-strip sack performance last weekend against the Bruins.
There won't be one moment this season in which all three of these players enter a game all at once, and Parker and Durfee shared only that Eastern Michigan contest to see who could get to the quarterback first.
These are defensive playmakers who each have two more seasons with the Huskies if they choose, and can get healthy, and Fisch admittedly has allowed himself to consider the defensive possibilities once he's able to have the services of this trio unabated and uninterrupted.
"Yeah, I think every now and then -- I do a lot of planning for the future," Fisch said this week. "I believe that was the whole idea of this season was laying the groundwork and the foundation, and what it was going to look like in the future. I think about what does a Durfee look like with a year and an offseason with us? What does a Jayvon Parker look like? What does Khmori House look like with a year and an offseason? What does Ephy (Ephesians Prysock) look like when he doesn't just get here in April? And Jordan Shaw?"
So consider the following Husky defensive lineup for 2025, devoid of obvious transfer portal pick-ups, while figuring there's another freshman or two out there who will make the jump as an instant contributor such as House did this season. Here goes:
Edge rushers -- Durfee and Davis.
Defensive tackles -- Parker and Bryce Butler
Linebackers -- House and Zaydrius Rainey-Sale
Cornerbacks -- Prysock and Elijah Jackson
Safeties -- Makell Esteen and Peyton Waters
Nickelback -- Shaw
That's a start. The real key to this defense will be whether the Huskies can get enough of a push up front from a fully recovered Parker alongside the 6-foot-5, 312-pound Butler or the 6-foot-2, 309-pound Elinneus Davis, both of whom have received significant experience up front this season or, if need be, a portal pick-up.
If the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Rainey-Sale isn't quite ready to shoulder a big load right away at the UW -- and he just ranked as the fourth-fasted rising 2025 recruit nationally by On3 -- former Michigan linebacker Hayden Moore, at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, could be ready to step in. Or it might be time to find another portal linebacker.
Either way, as Fisch said, the foundation has been laid for the Huskies to elevate a Husky defense -- one led by defensive coodinator Steve Belichick but still without two of those aforementioned playmakers while the 6-foot-3, 234-pound Russell Davis II (no relation to Elinneus) finishes strong -- and improve on its No. 7 national ranking in passing yards allowed (160.5), No. 19 rating in total defense (312.7) and No. 31 standing in scoring defense (20.45).
While Fisch is pondering what his next Husky defense will look like, he's giving the same treatment to an offense that will be led by current freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr., 1,000-yard rusher Jonah Coleman, 57-catch, 9-touchdown receiver Denzel Boston and others.
Day-dreaming is good.
"There's always those moments that I go back and forth and think about what's it's going to look like ln the future," Fisch said, "because I think we're going to be really good."
