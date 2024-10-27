Where's Durfee? Gimpy UW Edge Rusher Was Late Scratch for Indiana game
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana -- Much like his University of Washington football team, Zach Durfee lately can't seem to show up ready to go on game day and create any lasting momentum.
On Saturday afternoon at Indiana, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound junior edge rusher from Dawson, Minnesota, was a late scratch -- missing his third game over the last five, this after drawing minimal snaps in two other outings, thus nearly making his season a total wash.
Durfee continues to carry around the unwanted label as that of "the greatest UW player who's never played much." It's almost as if he's cursed in trying to launch his Husky career in any meaningful manner.
All week long while preparing to face the Hoosiers, UW coach Jedd Fisch expressed hope that he would finally have Durfee, dealing with a debilitating toe injury, back on defense and making things happen for a unit low on forcing turnovers.
Instead. Husky coaches worked out Durfee 90 minutes before the noon kickoff at Memorial Stadium and determined he still wasn't ready to reclaim his spot on the edge.
"We thought he was going to play all week," Fisch said.
Instead Durfee showed up in an all too familiar uniform, wearing the following ensemble as he roamed the sideline -- his white jersey No. 5 without pads; a pair of purple shorts, with stripes down the side; and white athletic shoes.
Coming up on 24 months on campus, with former UW coach Kalen DeBoer bringing this promising playmaker from the University of Sioux Falls to Seattle, Durfee has appeared in just six of the Huskies' 23 games while he's been part of the team -- and just two full games.
The NCAA made him sit out the first 13 contests of 2023 by enforcing a double-transfer rule, because Durfee attended but didn't play any football at North Dakota State, before he made a cameo appearance in the Sugar Bowl and CFP semifinals against Texas. Once cleared to play, he hasn't been able to stay healthy for any lengthy amount of time.
No one questions his football talent level. He dropped what could have been a pick-6 interception return against Weber State in the opener, but just the fact he got into the passing lane as a big man was impressive. He piled up a meaty 2.5 sacks against Eastern Michigan. He had 5 tackles against Washington State in the Apple Cup, including a tackle for loss.
Based on his sterling skill set, Durfee is one of the more gifted UW football players, an enticing blend of strength and speed, as promoted by two separate coaching staffs. If he can stay healthy, he's an NFL prospect. Yet he needs to find his way back onto the field on Saturdays.
"Hopefully another week of rehab will help him," Fisch said, making a new wish list.
