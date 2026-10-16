Will Demond Williams Jr. Play Again for UW?

On Demond Williams Jr.'s final play against Iowa, the quarterback tucked the ball under his arm and ran into the line for 2 yards.

Trouble was, it was a third-and-6 situation from the Hawkeyes 14 and his University of Washington football team was forced to settle for Tyler Robles' 30-yard field goal, cutting the looming deficit to 27-3 with halftime approaching.

With injured ribs suffered somewhere along the way, Williams was last seen leaving the field accompanied by team staffers and headed to the locker room with just over a minute left to play.

Here's a totally random, worst-case scenario to throw out there: what if it was Williams' final Husky quarterback snap ever?

The dual-threat player, according to his coach, has a significant rib injury, one expected to sideline him for Friday night's game at Purdue and maybe beyond in favor of back-up Elijah Brown.

Before he departed, fans loudly were booing Williams for his inability to get the UW offense down the field.

Jedd Fisch and Demond Williams Jr. confer on the sideline. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Face it, they're never going to forgive him after he announced this past January he was entering the transfer portal, presumably headed to LSU, which left a lot of people forever feeling betrayed.

Would he really want to come back to the Huskies now with such a fractured relationship with the fans?

Williams no doubt has been pressing so much at quarterback, trying get back in everyone's good graces, that his performance has fallen way off.

While his play looks irretrievably broken at the moment, there's likely still a lot of Power 4 schools who would like to convince him a change of scenery is all that he needs to reach his optimum quarterback performance.

Just a 20-year-old kid, Williams doesn't need to be booed repeatedly and reminded how ineffective he's been over five and a half football games this season.

UW coach Jedd Fisch said he doesn't want to rush his No. 1 quarterback back on to the field in order to avoid another more long-term injury.

Yet Williams has to see and hear how much a large chunk of the fan base doesn't believe in him anymore and so quickly called for Brown to take his job.

Those same disgruntled Husky followers fail to realize that Brown himself is a young quarterback who got yanked out of his first college start at Stanford in the first quarter, which is impatience at its highest level.

Maybe Brown becomes so comfortable as the UW point man that he doesn't readily give up the job.

Fans likewise seem to have forgotten that Williams threw for 374 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 2024 Sun Bowl against Louisville and he was a 3,065-yard, 25-TD passer for the 2025 season, not to mention having his elite running ability.

Jedd Fisch and Demond Williams Jr. have a sideline chat. | Dave Sizer photo

Will he be back this season?

Will he want to come back next season?

Will he become an efficient Husky signal-caller again?

Will he become a great quarterback for someone else?

Williams and the Huskies have a month and a half to sort all of this out.