Demond Williams Jr. was the last University of Washington football player to leave the field on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, soaking up a 33-27 double-overtime victory over rival Oregon.

He slapped hands with countless Husky fans hanging out of the stands. He skipped along the sideline, still scrambling though without a ball in his hands.

He was soaking up every last moment of what his coach called his "best game as a Husky."

After being given up for dead by a large faction of the UW fan base after he struggled at midseason and then injured his ribs, Williams became the quarterback everyone has been waiting for over three seasons.

A winner -- a big winner.

He first led the Huskies (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) to a fourth-quarter victory in the closing minutes at Nebraska, a 17-10 decision, after not playing the first three periods while recovering from a rib injury and getting. his job back.

Demond Williams Jr. and Jedd Fisch share an Oregon moment. | Dave Sizer

He guided the Huskies to another road win at Michigan State, a 21-14 outcome.

He directed the Huskies to an upset of defending national champion and then No. 8 Indiana, 27-24 in overtime at home.

And now, Williams beat the 14th-ranked Ducks with 3 touchdowns passes and a fourth rushing in the heart of the Willamette Valley.

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"He kind of moved into the present," Uw coach Jedd Fisch said of the Nebraska game. "He never thought about the past anymore."

With his ever-present electrifying speed and a passing touch that seems to have greatly improved, Williams has turned around a most challenging year.

He initially set himself up to be criticized to death by flirting with the transfer portal and a rich offer presumably from LSU not long after he had signed on with the Huskies.

Demond Williams share a moment with his high school teammate Bleau Dantzler. | Dave Sizer

And then after Williams seemingly had smoothed out the rough edges with Husky followers, he hit a patch of poor performances.

People on social media turned crass, wishing he would get injured or injured worse, to the point he and his coach addressed the negativity.

Yet now, Williams has hit his stride as as a winning quarterback by taking down Indiana and Oregon on consecutive weekends.

He's thrown for 2,452 yards and 17 touchdowns this season while leading the team in rushing with 389 yards and scoring another 6 TDs himself.

He looks more confident. Plays that way. Sounds that way.

"I thought we had plenty of opportunities this season and we didn't hit on them," Williams said. "That was a lesson to keep going."