Entering the regular-season finale at Oregon, the University of Washington lists 103 players on its latest roster.

Once Saturday's game is complete, Jedd Fisch's coaching staff will begin the arduous task of trying to retain the majority of those Huskies for 2027.

The way college football is now, with so much freedom to move, so much money to be had and far less allegiance to the team concept, the UW and everyone else expects to lose players when the transfer portal opens. Some of these guys won't even make it to their bowl game.

Some defectors will be a surprise, some won't. Again Adam Mohammed, what did the perpetual sub-.500 California Golden Bears do to pull you out of Montlake?

"I haven’t talked to any players about next year," Fisch this week. "We were focused on beating Indiana. Now we're focused on trying to beat Oregon. Then when the season comes to an end -- and we have the postseason and we also understand like how the postseason dates occur -- we’ll start having conversations with our guys."

Defensive tackle Elinneus Davis and center Landen Hatchett publicly have said they're returning next year as fifth-year players, with Davis even bypassing the Senior Walk that was available to him and Hatchett coming off of neck surgery.

Fisch likewise has said that linebacker Budda Al-Uqdah and edge rusher Russell Davis II have applied for and been granted medical waivers for 2027.

Unclear is what quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will do, considering he tried to leave last winter presumably for LSU and he felt a fan backlash when he struggled earlier in the season.

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The transfer portal runs from Jan. 4 to 13, offering a brief 10-day window in which players can change teams.

Isaiah Ward (91) was one of four senior starters for the Huskies against Indiana, with his eligibility ready to run out. | Dave Sizer

Fisch has hope that last weekend's UW's 27-24 upset of defending national champion Indiana would influence his players' decisions, that they see the possibilities that exist for the 2027 team if it can be kept together.

"I hope that every player that is on our team enjoyed Saturday and wants to be a part of more of those Saturdays," the coach said of the Hoosiers win. "I hope that if you were a player that was a major contributor on Saturday, you want to continue to do more on the following Saturday and the Saturday after that, as long as your eligibility permits."

As it stands, just eight players are running out of eligibility on this team, and they include the following starters against Indiana in offensive linemen Drew Azzopardi and Geirean Hatchett, linebacker Jacob Manu and edge rusher Isaiah Ward.

Two more players who are done though still on the roster, unable to become eligible this season through the new NCAA five-in-five rule, are defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and place-kicker Grady Gross. Before they were sidelined by a court ruling, Uiagalelei never got on the field while Gross played briefly on kickoff duty.

Demond Williams Jr. could consider his transfer portal options for a second consecutive winter. | Dave Sizer

Players notably on the fence in choosing the UW or the NFL when the season is over are safety Alex McLaughlin, edge rusher Jacob Lane and running back Jayden Limar. Each one has said he will consider his options.

So with a majority of the starters able to come back, Fisch is hoping newfound team momentum that seemed to gain traction after winning at Nebraska will help guide decisions.

"We felt after we beat Nebraska, going on the road, to an incredible environment, with the black-out, 'Okay, are you guys beginning to feel it? Are you going to be the guys who sort of started this in 2026 and 2027?' " the Husky coach said. "New energy. New blood. We got this [Indiana win] and, man, it’s closer than maybe we thought."