X Marks His Spot As UW Starting Linebacker

When Xe'ree Alexander came out of Kennedy Catholic High School, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football recruiters passed on the All-State linebacker, even though his brother played for the Huskies at the time.

Three years later, Jedd Fisch's staff welcomed him to Montlake.

Before that, Alexander first played his college ball for Idaho and was used as a reserve in 2023 for the first seven games.

The kid called X responded by starting the final six outings for the Vandals, finishing second on the team in tackles with 75 and receiving All-Big Sky honorable-mention honors.

Transferring to Central Florida in 2024, Alexander came off the bench once more when the season began and was a sub for the opener and five of the first six games.

He answered by starting the final six games, finishing second on the team in tackles with 68 and leading the Big 12 in tackles in a game with 17 against West Virginia.

It was on to the UW, where he was used as a reserve player by Fisch's staff once more for the first seven games of 2025.

Alexander's response was just like before: he started the final five games, finished second in tackles for the Huskies with 70 and capped off the year by being selected LA Bowl Defensive Player of the Game.

The message here: maybe the UW should consider putting this guy on the field from the outset when the bell rings for the coming season.

Xe'ree Alexander turned in an MVP performance at the LA Bowl. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Throughout Alexander's don't-count-me-out college football career, he's never said a word to any of the coaching staffs about how he's been used. He's just gone to work each time to show that he deserves to play more.

"He's one of the few people I've been around that he didn't complain about playing time," UW linebackers coach Brian Odom said.

Xe'ree Alexander should play a prominent role for the Huskies. | Dave Sizer photo

What everyone in the Big Sky, the Big 12 and the Big Ten knows now is this guy can play and he'll eventually do whatever it takes to make that happen.

The Huskies let him know he was a little on the slender side when he showed up from Florida and Alexander put on about 20 pounds, and he now carries a 6-foot-2, 240-pound physique.

"I just know how Big Ten football is -- a lot of guys are big, the offensive line is big," he said. "I've just got to get bigger and stronger. That was my mindset."

Xe'ree Alexander ran with the No. 1 defense all spring. | Dave Sizer photo

Throughout a month of spring practices, the Huskies primarily went with a No. 1 linebacking corps of senior Jacob Manu and Alexander. Overall, this is the most talented position group on the team, with up to four players having started before.

Occasionally the UW coaching staff paired those two with sophomore Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, who some say is the top NFL prospect among them, and put a three-linebacker crew on the field.

This means either putting Alexander in an edge-rusher role or Rainey-Sale at nickelback, as disguised linebackers.

Either way, the Huskies seem more inclined to use Alexander as a starter now whenever they can.

"I'm so excited about having him back," Odom said. "Now he can start from where he finished and continue to build on it. The sky's the limit for that kid."

His starts and game snaps should receive similar treatment.

What he's done: Alexander is a veteran through and through, playing in 38 games in three conferences and starting 18 of them. He has 213 career tackles. He's one of four Husky linebackers who have been starters in their careers, joined by Manu with 32 starts at the UW and Arizona; Buddah Al-Uqdah, with 20 at the UW and WSU; and Rainey-Sale, with two starts.

Starter or not: He can handle whatever responsibility is handed to him. However, he's likely earned the opportunity to begin a season as a first-teamer at Husky linebacker.