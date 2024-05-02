Huskies Add Another OL in Old Dominion's Chris Adams
The University of Washington football team has received a commitment from a third offensive lineman in Chris Adams from Old Dominion and, true to form in restocking this crucial Husky position group, he's somewhat of an unconventional add.
Of their OL pledges, the UW now has Portland State guard D'Angalo Titialii, who's from the FCS level; Miami's Logan Sagapolu, previously an offensive guard who has indicated he will be converted into a defensive lineman by the Huskies; and Adams, who seems a little on the light side for a potential Big Ten lineman.
Adams is a 6-foot-6, 286-pound junior from Hagerstown, Maryland, who last season started 13 games for a 6-7 Old Dominion team, four at right tackle and nine at left tackle. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
For comparison sake, Adams is lighter than seven of the UW's nine scholarship offensive linemen currently on the roster, and it could be more because 6-foot-5, 285-pound freshman guard Paki Finau and 6-foot-7, 259-pound redshirt freshman tackle Elishah Jackett both appear a lot heavier than they're listed by the school.
Adams chose Old Dominion, which is located in Norfolk, Virginia, after he also was recruited by Duke, Florida International, James Madison, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
He redshirted in 2021 as a freshman and in the following season he appeared in two games, starting once, before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Adams played a full season in 2023 and finished up in the Famous Toastery Bowl, where his Monarchs lost 38-35 in overtime to Western Kentucky in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He briefly was teammates with former Husky linebacker Demario King, who transferred to Old Dominion following UW spring football a year ago but no longer is on the roster.
