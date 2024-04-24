Husky Basketball Team Orders Up More Butler Service
On Tuesday, the University of Washington basketball team secured a commitment from a guard named Butler. A day later, the Huskies have welcomed another backcourt player who played for Butler.
Hopefully for Danny Sprinkle, these guys will provide good service when called on.
D'areyon "DJ" Davis announced on social media he will play for the new Husky basketball leader after spending this past season at Butler in Indianapolis following three years at UC-Irvine in his native California.
The 6-foot-1 senior guard certainly will be a guy the UW wants on the foul line when everything is on the line -- he led the nation this past season in free-throw shooting at 95 percent.
He missed just five of 100 attempts, twice going 10-for-10 in games.
From his basketball surroundings, Davis similarly should bring a hopeful, winning approach to the Huskies -- he played in Hinkle Fieldhouse, which was used to film some of the final scenes in the iconic basketball film "Hoosiers."
He can show people at Alaska Airlines Arena if he has any Jimmy Chitwood left in him, meaning whether or not he can hit a game-winner at the buzzer with everything on the line as the fictional character did.
Davis becomes the third guard, and second this week, to agree to play for Sprinkle, joining 6-foot-4 fellow Californian and incoming freshman Jase Butler, who originally signed with Illinois and then asked for his scholarship release; and 6-foot-5 junior Mehki Mason, who was a 14-point scorer for Rice this past season.
The newcomer from Butler started all 33 games and averaged 13,5 points per game for an 18-15 Butler team that advanced to the NIT and lost in the opening round to Minnesota 73-72. He was a 42.9 percent shooter from the field, 35.1 from 3-point range.
Prior to that at UC-Irvine in 2022-23, Davis was named first-team All-Big West after averaging 15 points per game for the Anteaters while starting 34 games for a 23-12 team. Again, he was superb at the foul line, hitting 102 of 116 shots for 87.9 percent.
He mostly came off the bench for his first two seasons at UC-Irvine, playing next to 6-foot-9 big man and leading scorer Collin Welp, the son of the late Christian Welp, the former 7-foot Husky and NBA center.
