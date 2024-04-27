Twice-Suspended Safety Diesel Gordon Enters Transfer Portal
Diesel Gordon took part in University of Washington spring football practice a year ago, as an early enrollee from Texas, as the son of his high school football coach in the Dallas metro area, as an eager young safety ready to move up.
Following the spring game, Gordon seemed like a likable kid as he stood on the field in Husky Stadium and briefly spoke about his time in Montlake. Ever so polite, he called this writer sir. Yet some of his words would come back to haunt him.
"It's been awesome," Gordon said of his first spring ball. "Everybody has welcomed me with open arms. The nutritionalists have helped me put some weight on. Coach [Chuck] Morrell is a super guy with his scheme. He's helped me get my football IQ up."
Then came the kicker: "I've loved it. I feel it's helped me be a better player, on and off the field."
Famous last words.
Two team suspensions later -- administered by different Husky coaching staffs -- Gordon entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to multiple news outlets.
After his upbeat beginning last spring, he was suspended in fall camp for breaking team rules, according to DeBoer, and he was banished once more at the beginning of this ongoing spring football practice.
In the latest episode, the 6-foot, 164-pound redshirt freshman from Arlington faces allegations of fourth-degree assault in an incident involving him and suspended running back Tybo Rogers and a cyclist in what was termed "road rage" in a Seattle police report. Rogers similarly has been charged with sexual assault and has been suspended a second time, if not a third time, from the team.
Gordon lasted just two spring practices before police arrested him at the Graves Building, which holds the school's athletic offices, and he appeared in country court and pleaded not guilty, according to the UW Daily.
As for the transfer portal, Gordon might have a difficult time finding another college program willing to take him on after two UW team suspensions.
