Huskies Pick Up First of Many OL Portal Commitments
The first of what will be several new University of Washington offensive linemen gleaned from the transfer portal is D'Angalo Titialii, a homegrown player who faced the Huskies two years ago and committed to Jedd Fisch's staff shortly after visiting practice on Thursday.
The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Titialli played for Portland State the past three seasons, starting 28 of 32 games he appeared in -- including a 52-6 loss to the UW in 2022 -- after spending his high school career at Eastside Catholic in Seattle's suburbs.
Entering the portal on Wednesday, he immediately received an offer from North Carolina State, but he opted to go with the UW.
"Back home! I'm 1000000 percent committed!" Titialii posted on social media.
Titialii was Portland State' s starting center this past season for a 5-6 team and the Vikings' starting left guard the year before.
The Huskies might need him at both positions, with projected starting center Landen Hatchett rehabilitating a December knee injury that could make him miss a few games before he's cleared to play next fall.
At Eastside Catholic, Titialii was teammates with UW running back Sam Adams II and Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau, with all of them sharing in the Crusaders' 12-1 season capped off by a 3A state championship in 2019.
Coming out of high school, he was lightly recruited and picked Portland State over Air Force, Idaho, Georgetown and Southern Oregon.
