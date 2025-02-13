After Long Layoff, Ex-Husky Markelle Fultz Returns to NBA with Kings
Markelle Fultz, the 2017 NBA No. 1 overall draft pick from the University of Washington and missing in action for the first three months of this basketball season, agreed to a free-agent deal on Wednesday to join the Sacramento Kings.
Knee injuries led to his departure from the Orlando Magic after last season and kept him sidelined until the Kings reached out in need of a playmaker after sending point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline. He is said to be fully healthy.
With his return, the 6-foot-4 Fultz will increase the number of ex-Huskies on active NBA rosters back up to four -- joining forward Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves, forward Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons and forward Keion Brooks of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Among other one-time Huskies in the league, guard Mattise Thybulle of the Portland Trail Blazers still hasn't been cleared to play following an ankle injury that has kept him out all season and guard Dejounte Murray of the New Orleans Pelicans recently suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.
Fultz, the highest drafted UW player ever, joins the Kings for his eighth NBA season after previous stops with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Magic.
He played just one year in Montlake, in Lorenzo Romar's final season as the Husky coach before getting fired, and averaged 23.2 points per game and drew plenty of interest in his talents even with the UW going through a dismal 9-22 season.
Fultz previously has appeared in 234 NBA games, 164 as a starter, and averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds in his career.
