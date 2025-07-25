Bear With Us, Kaleb McGary's Job Is to Protect Ex-Husky QB
One of the more crucial objectives for the Atlanta Falcons football team this season will be to keep quarterback Michael Penix Jr. well protected and healthy at all times.
Some of that responsibility for protecting the former University of Washington signal-caller will fall on right tackle Kaleb McGary.
An ex-Husky blocking for another ex-Husky.
Entering his seventh NFL season, all as a starter, the 6-foot-6, 306-pound McKary comes with the proper if not humrous credentials, according to Falcons teammates.
“When Kaleb is going, and he’s on, he’s scary to get in front of," running back Bijan Robinson told the media this week in training camp. "No one wants to be in front of him because he’ll growl at you,
"The dude kills bears for fun.”
McGary, 30, originally hails from Fife, Washington, and a family of that had be relocated after losing a farm to bankruptcy and house fire while he was growing up.
Yet there shouldn't be any financial hardship for anyone back home now with the big lineman finishing up a three-year, $34.5 million extension and looking for another contract.
Besides providing Penix with a safe place to take snaps, McGary is playing for a new contact this fall. He sized up his financial concerns in typical fashion for him.
“I’m not really worried about [that]," he said. "I’m worried about this season because if I don’t do my job well enough, then there’s not much reason to worry about it. One thing at a time.”
This offseason, McGary had surgery to remove bone spurs from an ankle damaged over time and says he's noticed a difference.
“I don’t know if I’ve had a joint feel this good in a long time,” McGary said. “It was time to solve [the ankle] once and for all. I wanted to be done with it.”
Besides, he needs to be at his best when blocking for quarterback royalty that comes from Montlake.
And going bear-hunting.
