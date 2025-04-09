Brock Huard Clears His Throat, Intends to Coach With Son's Team

Had a great time at @UW_Football spring practice. Excited to be back out for camp. Go Dawgs!@Coach_Sanford2 @GoValorFootball @kngdmsp @TeamFullGorilla @BrandonHuffman @zachwilsonvalor @CoachJeddFisch @CoachJimmieD @UWFanNation pic.twitter.com/vsjNqCeCqp