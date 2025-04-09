Brock Huard Clears His Throat, Intends to Coach With Son's Team
It all began with Coach Huard.
As in Mike Huard, who built the Puyallup High School football program into something special while trotting out sons Damon, Brock and Luke to play quarterback for him.
Well, here comes the sequel, with Brock Huard, the former University of Washington and NFL signal-caller, revealing that he will step away from his FOX Sports broadcasting responsibilities to serve as the tight-ends coach at Valor Christian High School in Colorado.
There's an obvious lure here -- Brock's son, Titus, will be a sophomore quarterback for the school in the Denver suburbs.
This is the same place that sent Roger Rosengarten to the UW and into the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.
Huard will continue his morning radio show on Seattle Sports 710, an ESPN affiliate, and hasn't discounted returning to TV college football broadcasts some day.
“I’d like to still do [announcing] down the road, but for these years, these formative years, my son’s gonna be a sophomore," Huard said on the Real Hawk Talk podcast. "These are years I’ll never, ever, ever get back and I’m gonna jump into it."
A 6-foot-5, 195-pound quarterback, Titus Huard and his father attended this past Saturday's UW spring football practice, which was part of a weekend of Husky events that included Jedd Fisch's coaching clinics and speakers.
Titus obviously is trying to follow in his family's footsteps that include Brock Huard quarterbacking the Huskies in 1995-98 before he became a third-round draft pick for the Seattle Seahawks and spent a half-dozen years in the NFL.
His uncle Damon Huard was a UW quarterback in 1991-95 and went undrafted but played more than a dozen years in the NFL and in Europe.
His uncle Luke Huard played quarterback at North Carolina in 1998-2000 and now serves as the USC quarterbacks coach, where one of his QBs is ... Sam Huard, Titus' cousin who has played at the UW, Cal Poly, Utah and now with the Trojans.
