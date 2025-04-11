Inside The Huskies

Brooks Continues to Impress in NBA Audition, Scores 20 for Pelicans

The former UW swingman has made the most of a 12-game audition with three outings to go.

Dan Raley

Keion Brooks Jr. (0), the former Husky, had an NBA career-high 20 points against Milwaukee.
Keion Brooks Jr. (0), the former Husky, had an NBA career-high 20 points against Milwaukee. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

After going undrafted and beginning the season in the G League, Keion Brooks continues to make a strong case that he belongs in the NBA.

On Thursday night, the former University of Washington swingman came up with a season-high 20 points for the New Orleans Pelicans in a 136-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, providing yet another periodic bright spot for a 21-58 team otherwise struggling throughout the winter.

For Brooks, its been one pro first after another since he was called up a second time from the G League's Birmingham Squadron.

Against the same Bucks five days earlier, the 6-foot-7 Brooks provided his first NBA double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

On March 24, he made his first NBA start against the Philadelphia 76ers and helped lead the Pelicans to a 112-99 win with 10 points, which was his first double-figure pro game.

"It's been amazing," Brooks said on Thursday night. "The opportunity presented itself and I just went out there and tried to take advantage of it."

In his increasingly productive rookie season, Brooks has appeared in a dozen Pelicans games and averages 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while starting four times.

Against the Bucks this week, he connected on 7 of 13 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, in 32 minutes of time.

He's shown himself to be a much better shooter from behind the line than he was in college by hitting at a 35.3 percent rate.

Brooks has three Pelicans games left in his rookie season as tries to impress people before the New Orleans franchise likely makes a lot of postseason changes, beginning with coach Willie Green.

No matter what happens in the Big Easy, Brooks no doubt has caught the eye of a lot of people in the NBA and shouldn't have any trouble playing in the league going forward.

