Brooks Continues to Impress in NBA Audition, Scores 20 for Pelicans
After going undrafted and beginning the season in the G League, Keion Brooks continues to make a strong case that he belongs in the NBA.
On Thursday night, the former University of Washington swingman came up with a season-high 20 points for the New Orleans Pelicans in a 136-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, providing yet another periodic bright spot for a 21-58 team otherwise struggling throughout the winter.
For Brooks, its been one pro first after another since he was called up a second time from the G League's Birmingham Squadron.
Against the same Bucks five days earlier, the 6-foot-7 Brooks provided his first NBA double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
On March 24, he made his first NBA start against the Philadelphia 76ers and helped lead the Pelicans to a 112-99 win with 10 points, which was his first double-figure pro game.
"It's been amazing," Brooks said on Thursday night. "The opportunity presented itself and I just went out there and tried to take advantage of it."
In his increasingly productive rookie season, Brooks has appeared in a dozen Pelicans games and averages 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while starting four times.
Against the Bucks this week, he connected on 7 of 13 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, in 32 minutes of time.
He's shown himself to be a much better shooter from behind the line than he was in college by hitting at a 35.3 percent rate.
Brooks has three Pelicans games left in his rookie season as tries to impress people before the New Orleans franchise likely makes a lot of postseason changes, beginning with coach Willie Green.
No matter what happens in the Big Easy, Brooks no doubt has caught the eye of a lot of people in the NBA and shouldn't have any trouble playing in the league going forward.
