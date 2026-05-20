Coleman Says, Does All the Right Things in Denver

If first impressions are any indicator, Jonah Coleman appears to be a perfect fit for the Denver Broncos.

Since arriving for rookie camp, the former University of Washington running back and recent NFL fourth-round draft pick has endeared himself to the Colorado masses by showing himself to be extra friendly, humble and respectful.

And he's a richer man because of it, capping off his upbeat introduction to the franchise on Wednesday by signing a 4-four, $5.6 million contract, which included a $1.2 million signing bonus.

Coleman earlier shared how he's never attended an NFL game in person and why. It wasn't like he couldn't afford a ticket. He had his reasons.

"I'm not going to an NFL game until I make it to the NFL," he told Good Morning Football.

OFFICIAL: RB Jonah Coleman has signed his rookie contract.



Let's get to work, @jonahcoleman8!



📰 » https://t.co/VYqbTbAt5U pic.twitter.com/r8VhpEzH9Q — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 20, 2026

The respect thing registered with a lot of people after they learned that Coleman made a point to introduce himself and shake hands with every media member who approached him in the locker room.

"It's just a respect thing," Coleman explained. "I feel even at Washington, I knew all the media people. I was always getting interviewed by them. It just goes to respect, to how you carry yourself. The way you treat [Broncos coach] Sean Payton, you should treat the janitor."

"I'm not gonna go to an NFL game until I make it to the NFL"@jonahcoleman8 on Week 1: @Broncos at Chiefs being his first ever NFL game attended 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6LOA0raiH4 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 20, 2026

Coleman also suggested he should be well prepared to play for the Broncos and Payton because of the football connections involved. Husky coach Jedd Fisch and Payton were Broncos assistant coaches together in 2008.

"Being with Jedd Fisch, he's been with Sean Payton before," the back said. "So they share a lot of similarities and values as far as how they run their programs and how they run the offense. So it's definitely going to be an easy transition for me."

.@jonahcoleman8 explains why it was important to him to introduce himself to every member of the Denver media🤝 pic.twitter.com/RagSMZIqsi — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 20, 2026

Coleman also explained in Denver and at the NFL Scouting Combine why it was important for him to be a proficent pass blocker.

“You not gonna play if you can’t pass pro -- it’s simple," he said. "I’m paying $100 million [to a QB], you’re getting paid $2 million. Who’s more important?”

Jonah Coleman was meant to be a Denver Bronco!!



He called his shot prior to the draft🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/OKsqODFOMm — Trev🗣️ (@Boisabronco) April 26, 2026

The kid from Stockton, California, is living his dream, going from Seattle to Denver to experience the NFL for the first time.

His new city seemingly has welcomed him and his personality with open arms, eager to see him sampe an NFL game for the first time when the Broncos open the season at Kansas City on September 14.

"I was in Seattle and the Seahawks were right there, and they always had games," he said. "It was, 'I'm going to just wait until I get to the NFL.' I had opportunities to go, but I wanted to experience it to myself and feel all the emotions and all the hard work pay off.

"I still feel this whole process is so surreal to me. Even now it's hard to believe."