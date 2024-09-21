Ex-Husky Fautanu Ruled Out for Steelers with Knee Injury
So healthy throughout his University of Washington football career, Troy Fautanu injured a knee in a Pittsburgh Steelers practice on Friday and the starting rookie right tackle and first-round draft pick is sidelined indefinitely, multiple news outlets reported.
The 6-foot-4, 317-pound Fautanu initially suffered an MCL sprain in the first half of the Steelers' opening preseason game in August, forcing him to miss the remainder of the exhibition schedule.
He was so healthy for the Huskies, Fautanu started 29 consecutive UW football games going back to the 2021 season, the only player who could say that.
However, it's been a tough and painful introduction to the NFL for Fautanu and some of his teammates who played for last season's 14-1 and national runner-up team, and held up well with that grueling and long-winding experience.
Former UW edge rusher Bralen Trice, a third-round draft pick, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Atlanta Falcons' first exhibition game, had surgery and will aim for a healthy second year in the pros.
Ex-Husky wide receiver Rome Odunze, a first-rounder for the Chicago Bears, hasn't missed any game time, but he's been dealing with an MCL knee sprain that's slowed him some.
Tight end Jack Westover, who wasn't drafted, was released with an injury settlement for a hamstring injury by the Seattle Seahawks at the end of August.
Fautanu, taken with the 20th overall pick by the Steelers in April, was set to make his second career start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday after opening against the Denver Broncos and sharing in a 13-6 victory the weekend before.
"Troy had been lighting it up," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday. "I don't talk a lot during the preseason, particularly about rookies because it doesn't help me and it doesn't help them, but based on my actions in terms of putting him in the lineup, I'm sure you have an understanding of what I was looking at in team development."
On Saturday. the Steelers officially downgraded Fautanu to out against the Chargers and he was headed for an MRI examination.
