Ex-Husky McDaniels Comes up Big Again as Minnesota Ousts Denver
Making it extremely hard on themselves, the Minnesota Timberwolves fell behind by 20 points in Game 7 of their playoff series against the NBA defending champion Denver Nuggets on the road, but all was not lost.
On Sunday night, former Husky forward Jaden McDaniels and his teammates regrouped in shocking fashion and rescued an improbable 98-90 victory to eliminate Denver from the postseason.
For the second consecutive game, the 6-foot-9 McDaniels came up big, scoring 23 points this time to share team scoring honors with 7-foot center Karl-Anthony Towns and propel Minnesota into the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks, beginning on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.
In 40 minutes of play in Game 7, McDaniels connected on 7 of 10 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, grabbed 6 rebounds, stole the ball twice, handed out an assist and blocked a shot.
"I wouldn't call myself the MVP," he said. "I was just doing whatever I can to help this team win."
After scoring a collective 35 points in the first five games of the series, McDaniels provided 21- and 23-point outings to help pull the Timberwolves out of a 3-2 series deficit. He was good on a combined 15 of 20 from the field in the past two outings, including 6 of 9 treys.
"Coach just said to have an even keel and that's what we do," McDaniels said, referring to Timberwolves leader Chris Finch. "We stayed together through the adversity and got back into the game."
The Timberwolves trailed 53-38 at halftime and the deficit grew to 58-38 in the third quarter before they the comeback began. Entering the fourth quarter, they still trailed 67-66. With 9:26 left to play, Minnesota went in front for good at 75-72 on Mike Conley's deep 3-pointer.
"It ain't the championship, but it's good to beat the defending champs," McDaniels said, "and show how good we can be."
