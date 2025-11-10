Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 10
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off of a dominant win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and they’ll face the Utah Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
These teams faced off on Friday in NBA Cup play, and the Wolves completely dismantled the Jazz, winning 137-97. So, it’s not a surprise that Utah is a sizable home underdog on Monday – even though this is the second night of a back-to-back for the Wolves.
Minnesota has struggled a bit on defense this season, but it’s hoping that it can make a run up the Western Conference standings now that it’s fully healthy. Edwards missed time with a hamstring injury earlier in the season.
As for Utah, it’s just 3-6 in the 2025-26 season, but it has won two of three games at home. Can the Jazz get revenge for their NBA Cup loss?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -7.5 (-108)
- Jazz +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -305
- Jazz: +245
Total
- 234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 9
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Timberwolves record: 6-4
- Jazz record: 3-6
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Jazz Injury Report
- Taylor Hendricks – questionable
- Walker Kessler – out
- Georges Niang – out
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaden McDaniels OVER 14.5 Points (-110)
It’s been a great start to the season for Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels, as he’s averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 54.1 percent from 3-point range.
Those shooting percentages will likely level off, but McDaniels has 15 or more points in six of his 10 games and scored 22 points on 14 shots in the blowout win over Utah on Friday. He then followed that up with 21 in the win over the Kings on Sunday night.
I think this is a perfect buy low spot for McDaniels, who could end up having a career year scoring the ball for Minnesota.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing the Timberwolves on the road in this game:
The Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the second night of a back-to-back after hanging 144 points on the Sacramento Kings in a win on Sunday.
Are the Wolves back when it comes to their offense? Minnesota scored 137 points in a 40-point win over the Utah Jazz (tonight’s opponent) on Friday, and then followed that up with a smooth 144 on Sunday. The Wolves have skyrocketed to fourth in the NBA in offensive rating, even though they are just 20th in the league in defense.
Meanwhile, Utah is 26th in offensive rating, 25th in defensive rating and 26th in net rating so far this season. I have a hard time trusting the Jazz to keep this game close – or win – even at home. Utah is 2-1 at home this season, but it could not hang with the Wolves in an NBA Cup clash on Friday.
I expect Minnesota to roll in this matchup, as it is 3-2 against the spread as a road favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +9.2 points in those games.
Pick: Timberwolves -7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.