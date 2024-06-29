Ex-Husky Murray Traded, Takes his Game to New Orleans
Dejounte Murray, -- the most impactful of a half-dozen former University of Washington players in the NBA -- on Friday turned up as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade that sent the playmaking guard from Atlanta to New Orleans for three veterans and a pair of draft picks, multiple news outlets reported.
Murray, 27, moves to the Louisiana city in exchange for forwards Larrry Nance Jr. and E.J. Liddell, guard Dyson Daniels, a 2025 first-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers and the least favorable 2027 first-round draft pick from either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Pelicans themselves.
It's quite a pro basketball rise for kid who used to run the streets of South Seattle admittedly doing questionable things to someone successful enough to sign a four-year, $114 million contract extension soon to kick in that he agreed to prior to last season with the Hawks.
Murray tops a dwindling list of former Huskies still secure on NBA rosters in forward Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), forward Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons), guard Markelle Fultz (Orlando Magic), guard Marquese Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers) and guard Justin Holiday (Denver Nuggets). Guards Jaylen Nowell and Isaiah Thomas played briefly in the league last season for the Pistons and the Phoenix Suns, respectively.
Murray spent just the 2015-16 season at the UW as a freshman for coach Lorenzo Romar after emerging as a standout at Seattle's Rainier Beach High School, which also counts former NBA standouts Jamal Crawford and Nate Robinson as former players.
He arrived in Atlanta two years ago in a trade from the San Antonio Spurs to form a dream backcourt with Trae Young, but it ultimately proved to be too much firepower together all at once and didn't mesh properly, leading to its break-up. This past season, the Hawks finished 36-46 and just barely qualified for the playoffs.
Murray, who completed his seventh NBA season and sat out another with a torn ACL, averaged a career-best 22.5 points per game for Atlanta this past winter while becoming a much better 3-point shooter, converting a career-high 201 field goals from behind the line.
