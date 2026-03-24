Pelicans vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 24

Can the New York Knicks end up with the No. 2 seed – or better – in the Eastern Conference this season?

New York has won six games in a row and is right behind the Boston Celtics in the standings heading into Tuesday’s clash with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans have shot up to the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference, as they're one of the few teams at the bottom of the standings that doesn’t own its first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Pels have won six of their last 10, and they could be a threat to a Knicks team that has been up and down despite winning six in a row.

New York beat the Brooklyn Nets by just one point on Friday before blowing out the Washington Wizards on Sunday behind a big game from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Oddsmakers have set the Knicks as 8.5-point favorites in this matchup, but should bettors trust them to cover?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +8.5 (-110)

Knicks -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +285

Knicks: -360

Total

231.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pelicans vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), MSG

Pelicans record: 25-47

Knicks record: 47-25

Pelicans vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Josh Oduro – out

Bryce McGowens – out

Knicks Injury Report

Miles McBride – out

Landry Shamet – out

Trey Jemison III – questionable

Dillon Jones – questionable

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Pelicans vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (-152)

Jalen Brunson has been awesome passing the ball in March, and he’s one of my favorite prop targets for Tuesday’s four-game slate:

Jalen Brunson’s scoring has dipped a bit since the All-Star break, but the Knicks star has really picked up his game as a passer.

Brunson is averaging 9.1 assists per game in the month of March, clearing 6.5 dimes in 10 of his 11 games, though he did fall short of this prop in his last game against Washington.

Overall, Brunson is averaging 6.6 assists on 11.7 potential assists per game, but he’s seen his potential assists rise to 13.6 per game in March.

The Pelicans are a favorable matchup for Brunson and this Knicks offense, as they rank 23rd in the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent assists per game. I’ll buy Brunson to get back on track in this market after a down game on Sunday.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The betting market is still treating the Pelicans like one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they have played well over their last 10 games, going 6-4 straight up while posting the 10th-best net rating in the NBA.

New Orleans has no incentive to lose since it doesn't own its first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and I think it could hang around with the Knicks on Tuesday.

New York is 20-12 against the spread as a home favorite this season, but it has looked shaky against some under .500 teams when set as massive favorites. The Knicks have close wins over Golden State, Brooklyn, Indiana and Chicago since the break, and they’re down both Landry Shamet and Miles McBride (still) in this matchup.

New Orleans has a net rating of +5.3 over its last 10 games, while the Knicks are fourth in net rating at +11.2 during that stretch.

New York likely will end up winning this game, but don’t be shocked if the Pels hang around with Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III all healthy.

Pick: Pelicans +8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.