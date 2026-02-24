Dejounte Murray Has Great Reason for Return to Lowly Pelicans After 13-Month Absence

The Pelicans aren’t playing for much the rest of the season, currently 16–42 and 14th place in the Western Conference. New Orleans owes its unprotected first-round pick to the Hawks after the draft-day trade for standout rookie big man Derik Queen, so the Pelicans aren’t even playing for lottery positioning this year.

A bright spot in an otherwise forgettable year will come for New Orleans this week, however, with Dejounte Murray’s expected return Tuesday against the Warriors. Murray hasn’t played in 13 months as he’s recovered from a torn right Achillies. The injury came in his first season with New Orleans after he was traded by the Hawks.

With such a poor record, there’s no harm in Murray sitting out the full season as the calendar nears March. Don’t tell that to eighth-year veteran, though, who has a great reason for getting back on the floor.

“There’s a reason I’m coming back,” Murray said ahead of his return. “I’m not one of those guys that’s like, ‘oh man, I’m paid and I can get an extra six-seven months, my team’s 14th in the West.’ There’s a lot of excuses for a chump to be like, ‘nah, I’m not playing,’ and I’m the opposite of that.

“I see the fans and this city’s passionate. They’re loving, caring and they’ll get behind you if you show that you’re the same.”

New Orleans had reason to be optimistic with Murray’s addition last offseason, but things quickly went in the wrong direction due to a myriad of other injuries, including Zion Williamson’s season ending with just 30 games played. The Pelicans finished last year 21–61 and fired coach Willie Green after a 2–10 start this season after replacing the front office over the offseason.

Despite the controversial trade that sent out the unprotected first-round pick, the Pelicans came out of the most recent draft with Jeremiah Fears at the seventh pick and Queen with No. 13. Both are in the midst of strong rookie seasons. Williamson has been mostly available over the season, averaging 21.8 points and six rebounds per game. Fifth-year wing Trey Murphy III has had his best season yet, too, scoring 22.1 points a night.

New Orleans simply doesn’t have the roster to compete in a stacked Western Conference, but the Pelicans will get some added juice the rest of the way with Murray’s return Tuesday night.

