Ex-Husky Myles Gaskin Joins Ravens as Free Agent
Myles Gaskin apparently still has some gas in the tank, with the University of Washington's all-time leading rusher signing with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent following a Saturday tryout, as first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Gaskin, if he can make the regular-season roster, will play for his fourth NFL team in seven pro seasons.
Previously, he drew game time for the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, though his play has greatly diminished in recent years.
In 2024, Gaskin saw action in five games for the Vikings and rushed just three times for a negative yard and caught a pass for 11 yards.
While in Miami in 2019-2022, he played in 38 games and started 17 times overall while drawing 361 carries for 1,355 yards and 7 touchdowns rushing and catching 101 passs for 701 yards and 6 scores.
Gaskin could find himself running behind the Ravens' starting right tackle Roger Rosengarten, who played for the UW two seasons after the record-breaking ball-carrier used up his eligibility and moved on from Montlake.
Baltimore found itself shorthanded in available running backs and put Gaskin and two other candidates through a Saturday workout, choosing to sign the former Husky from Lynnwood, Washington.
The Ravens have two of three exhibition games remaining, facing the Dallas Cowboys in Texas next Saturday and the Washington Commanders on August 23 in the nation's capital.
A seventh-round pick, Gaskin was released by the Dolphins prior to the 2023 season. He bounced between the Vikings and the Rams and back to Minnesota.
He began the 2024 regular season on the Vikings' 53-man roster, before getting released Oct. 29 and spending time on Minnesota's practice squad until Dec. 3, when he was released. He spent the end of last season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.
For the Huskies, Gaskin rushed for 5,323 yards, third most in the history of the Pac-12, and became the first player in the conference to run for 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. He also finished with 62 multi-purpose touchdowns.
