Inside The Huskies

Ex-Husky Myles Gaskin Joins Ravens as Free Agent

The running back, if he can earn a roster spot, will play for his fourth NFL team in seven seasons.

Dan Raley

Former Husky running back Myles Gaskin (37), shown in 2024, will be re-signed by the Vikings.
Former Husky running back Myles Gaskin (37), shown in 2024, will be re-signed by the Vikings. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Myles Gaskin apparently still has some gas in the tank, with the University of Washington's all-time leading rusher signing with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent following a Saturday tryout, as first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Gaskin, if he can make the regular-season roster, will play for his fourth NFL team in seven pro seasons.

Previously, he drew game time for the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, though his play has greatly diminished in recent years.

In 2024, Gaskin saw action in five games for the Vikings and rushed just three times for a negative yard and caught a pass for 11 yards.

While in Miami in 2019-2022, he played in 38 games and started 17 times overall while drawing 361 carries for 1,355 yards and 7 touchdowns rushing and catching 101 passs for 701 yards and 6 scores.

Gaskin could find himself running behind the Ravens' starting right tackle Roger Rosengarten, who played for the UW two seasons after the record-breaking ball-carrier used up his eligibility and moved on from Montlake.

Baltimore found itself shorthanded in available running backs and put Gaskin and two other candidates through a Saturday workout, choosing to sign the former Husky from Lynnwood, Washington.

The Ravens have two of three exhibition games remaining, facing the Dallas Cowboys in Texas next Saturday and the Washington Commanders on August 23 in the nation's capital.

Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) tries to avoid Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette (3) in the 2019 Rose Bowl.
Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) tries to avoid Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette (3) in the 2019 Rose Bowl. / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

A seventh-round pick, Gaskin was released by the Dolphins prior to the 2023 season. He bounced between the Vikings and the Rams and back to Minnesota. 

He began the 2024 regular season on the Vikings' 53-man roster, before getting released Oct. 29 and spending time on Minnesota's practice squad until Dec. 3, when he was released. He spent the end of last season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.

For the Huskies, Gaskin rushed for 5,323 yards, third most in the history of the Pac-12, and became the first player in the conference to run for 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. He also finished with 62 multi-purpose touchdowns.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

feed

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Husky Legends