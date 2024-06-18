It's Likely Make It or Break It Time for Kirkland with Bengals
For 18 months, Jaxson Kirkland hasn't played in a regular-season football game, not since lining up at left offensive guard in the 2022 Alamo Bowl and sharing in the University of Washington's 27-20 victory over Texas -- which doesn't seem at all right for someone singled out as a three-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection.
Over that time, Kirkland has gone undrafted, signed as a free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals, played in handful of exhibition games, cut before last season began, re-signed to the Bengals' practice team, placed on the injured list in November with a wrist issue and signed to a futures deal worth the minimum $795,000 if he can last the coming season.
For the 6-foot-7, 328-pound Kirkland, everything about pro football was supposed to be far less complicated than this.
As he enters his second year in the NFL, the Bengals still hope the former Husky can develop into a player who can help them.
Yet Kirkland is 25, considered old for a guy still trying to catch a break at the next level and make a 53-man roster, and he can hear the clock ticking on his pro aspirations.
The Cincinnati offensive line is fairly stable for the first time in a long time, with four starters identified going into training camp that begins on July 18. Kirkland will be trying to land a spot in the depth.
The former Husky standout spent 10 weeks with the Bengals on the practice squad last season before injuring his wrist. According to media who cover the team, Kirkland has career earnings of $216,000 so far in his limited role.
