Jackson Hopes to Fly Like An Eagle, Signs with Philadelphia
Finally, a just reward in 2025 for Giles Jackson, the man who turned the Sun Bowl into his own personal New Year's Eve party.
On Wednesday, the former University of Washington wide receiver disclosed he has signed as an undrafted free agent with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
This comes four months after he closed out his six-year college career that spanned Michigan and Washington in a most memorable way -- with a career-best 4 touchdown catches in the Huskies' 35-34 loss to Louisville in the postseason in El Paso, Texas.
On December 31, Jackson scored on pass plays of 40, 49, 31 and 1 while piling up 161 receiving yards, one off his career high that came against Washington State, on 11 catches, which were a personal best.
"You can't hang onto the game too long," he said of the Sun Bowl. "I had to put my head down and go to work."
The 5-foot-9, 187-pound Jackson from Antioch, California, led the Huskies with 85 catches on 893 yards, and finished with 7 touchdown receptions, the latter two fewer than Denzel Boston.
While going undrafted, Jackson, with his size and speed, will try to do something similar in the NFL to what the recently departed Tyler Locker did for the hometown Seattle Seahawks -- which is score repeatedly and make people forget how tall he is.
After playing two seasons at Michigan, and scoring on 95- and 97-yard kickoff returns, Jackson spent the past four years at the UW concentrating on becoming a pass-catcher first. Yet he'll take whatever talents can land him a pro football career.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington