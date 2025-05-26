Jim Mora Sr. Turns 90, Still Going Strong Half Century After Joining Huskies
Jim Mora Sr. turned 90 on Saturday, as Jim Mora Jr. proudly revealed on social media, showing his timeless father going through his twice-a-week, 85-minute weight-lifting session at his advanced age.
The older Mora, looking youthful and robust for a man his age, finished up with 15 repetitions on the leg press as his son urged him on.
"Don't ever stop moving," posted Mora Jr., 63 and the University of Connecticut football coach. "Don't ever let the old man in. It's a mindset."
While both Moras eventually became NFL head coaches, they are remembered around Montlake as the University of Washington defensive coordinator for Don James' earliest Husky football teams and as a former Husky linebacker/safety/special-teams player for James' teams after his dad had moved on, respectively.
Mora Sr. was an integral part of James' 10-man coaching staff that launched the most successful era of UW football 50 years ago.
He's just one of three of those coaches who are still alive. Here's what's happened to everyone who had a hand in that success:
Don James (1975-92) -- Coached the Huskies for 18 seasons, won a national championship and captured 10 bowl games, including the Rose Bowl four times. Died on Oct. 20, 2013, at age 80.
Jim Mora Sr., defensive coordinator (1975-77) -- Spent three seasons with James and shared in a Rose Bowl win, and eventually became the head coach for the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. He turned 90 over the weekend.
Dick Scesniak, offensive coordinator (1975-78) -- Coached four seasons with James and later became the Kent State coach. Died on April 1, 1986, at age 45 after suffering a heart attack while exercising at Kent State.
Jim Lambright, inside linebacker coach (1969-1998) -- Former UW player coached for Jim Owens and James and became the Husky head coach (1993-98). Altogether played and coached at the UW for 36 years. Died March 29, 2020, at 77.
Skip Hall, outside linebacker coach (1975-86) -- Coached a dozen seasons with James in Seattle and eventually became the Boise State head coach. He's 81 and lives in Boise.
Ray Dorr, quarterback coach (1975-83) -- Coached nine seasons with James at the UW and later became the Southern Illinois head coach. He was 59 when he died on March 1, 2001, from Lou Gehrig's disease.
Chick Harris, secondary coach (1975-80) -- After coaching with James, Harris spent several years as a secondary coach in the NFL. He was 79 when he died this year on January 8.
Bob Stull, wide-receivers coach, OC (1975-83) -- He coached nine seasons in Montlake before becoming a head coach for UMass, UTEP and Missouri. He's 79 and long retired.
Bob Ryan, offensive-line coach (1974-75) -- He coached one year for Owens and one for James, and previously was the head coach for UPS. He died at age 84 on March 11, 2009, while vacationing in Hawaii.
Ray Jackson, running-backs coach (1971-76) -- A former Husky running back, Jackson coached four seasons for Owens and two for James before moving into the private sector. He was 83 when he died on March 11, 2018.
