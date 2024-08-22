Kirkland Makes Bid for Bengals' Roster Spot
Jaxson Kirkland always has been a patient man with his football career, simply waiting for the University of Washington to make him a late offer in the recruiting process and at the end working his way back from a serious ankle injury that greatly affected his pro prospects.
Now as a second-year NFL player, Kirkland is on the verge of going from an undrafted practice squad player for the Cincinnati Bengals to possibly landing a spot on the 53-man roster, according to multiple reports coming out of Ohio.
For a franchise dealing with offensive-line injuries in training camp, the 6-foot-7, 328-pound Kirkland recently took first-team reps for the Bengals at left tackle after moving over from right tackle and initially reporting as a right guard, with his football versatility no doubt upping his stock in going forward.
What he needs now is a good showing in the Bengals' final exhibition game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, with kickoff at 5 p.m. PT in Cincinnati, in order to secure a roster spot.
Kirkland, a three-time All-Pac-12 selection at multiple offensive-line positions for the Huskies, spent the entire 2023 NFL season on the Bengals' practice squad as they considered him a developmental player worth investing in.
Also, Jake Browning, the former Husky quarterback and long-time Kirkland teammate who went from Bengals back-up to starter in 2023 following Joe Burrows' season-ending injury, remains out indefinitely with a rib injury. Browning is in his sixth season in the NFL.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington