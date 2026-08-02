Man Of Quick Exits, Ex-Husky Ja'Lynn Polk Walks Away From NFL

Known for his sudden football exits, Ja'Lynn Polk might have outdone himself on Sunday by retiring from the New Orleans Saints just a few days into training camp.

The 6-foot, 203-pound native of Lufkin, Texas, was seemingly healthy and happy in making an NFL comeback after missing the 2025 season with a shoulder injury.

However, he was absent from two previous days of practice for "personal reasons" and the Saints placed him on the retired/reserve list.

Earlier, he had expressed his desire to play again.

"I love the game so much," Polk said recently. "To be able to go out there again makes you appreciate it."

Ja'Lynn Polk shows the disappointment of a CFP loss to Michigan. | Skylar Lin Visuals

In 2021, the former University of Washington wide receiver lasted just one play with the Huskies after transferring in, catching a 13-yard pass in the season opener against Montana and breaking his collarbone.

A year ago, Polk injured his right shoulder during a New England Patriots training camp practice, had surgery and was done for the year, though the Saints thought enough of him to trade for him as damaged goods.

#Saints WR Ja'Lynn Polk , a 2nd round pick of the #Patriots in 2024, has retired from the NFL at age 24. pic.twitter.com/JCpnQVCyJT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2026

Polk was one of three elite receivers for the UW, sharing the field and the passing game in 2021, 2022 and 2023 with Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan.

Each was drafted following the Huskies' run to the CFP championship game, with Odunze going as a first-rounder to the Chicago Bears, Polk in the second round to New England and Jalen McMillan as a third-rounder to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They worked well together at the UW, catching nearly everything quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw in their direction and winning 14 of 15 games in the 2023 season.

Polk, however, got off to a sluggish start as a Patriots rookie by catching just 12 passes for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns in 15 games, seven of which he started, and those numbers will stand as his career stats unless his playing status changes.

His shoulder injury seemed to make him expendable in New England and the Saints were only too happy to trade a sixth-round draft pick for Polk and a seventh-rounder.

By all accounts, he seemed in good spirits when ran through a few practices. He likely was competing for the Saints' No. 4 wide receiver role.

Polk originally played his college football forTexas Tech, spending the COVID year of 2020 in Lubbock. As a freshman, he caught 28 passes for 264 yards and 2 scores.

After transferring to the UW and his abbreviated start, he appeared in 31 games over three seasons and caught 115 passes for 1,967 yards and 16 touchdowns in his Montlake career.