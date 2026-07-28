Maybe Vita Vea Should Finish His Career In Seattle

Seattle always has looked good on Vita Vea.

Now that he's requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three time zones away over a contract impasse, maybe it's time for the former University of Washington defensive tackle to come home and play for the Seahawks.

While some people might ask why would the local NFL franchise need another down lineman after winning the Super Bowl, others would say why not?

Seahawks general manager John Schneider rarely does anything in a conventional manner and Vea, as one of the best at what he does across the NFL, would only make the Seattle team better.

This is not a suggestion based on sentimentality, though the fan base never seems to let go of their heroes even after trades or retirements.

Rather it's about a 6-foot-5, 340-pound monster in the middle who has played eight exemplary seasons on the East Coast, which includes twice claiming Pro Bowl honors and coming up with his own Super Bowl ring in 2021.

Vita Vea has wanted a new deal and thus far the Bucs have not found a number that works for him. https://t.co/PGbVvKczSm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 27, 2026

Vea is at the tail end of a four-year, $71 million contract that he signed in 2022 and he wants a long-term extension.

Tampa Bay no doubt sees a veteran who's 31 years old and wants to pay him for a possible career falloff, considering his age and the expected wear and tear that comes with it.

Vea has appeared in 112 NFL games and started 217. He has career stats of 256 tackles, 35 sacks and 112 quarterback pressures.

He makes things happen, but for how much longer?

Long-time #Bucs DT Vita Vea has requested a trade, sources say.



Vea had hoped for a long-term contract extension and talks stalled. Now, he wants out. pic.twitter.com/sDl05JTYJy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2026

The Northern California product became the NFL player that he is after throwing his weight around across town for the Huskies from 2014 to 2017. He played his final college game in the Fiesta Bowl against Penn State and running back Saquon Barkley.

He was named second-team All-American, first-team All-Pac-12 and the Morris Trophy winner, the latter signifying him as the best defensive lineman in the conference.

Vea went 12th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, with the Bucs putting a sizable investment in this guy that's paid off.

Trying to be smart, they don't want to pay him ultimate money when he's a about to become a step slower or more injury prone.

The Seahawks might not be so shy about coming up with the cash to make Vea happy and taking a chance on his football aging process.

They don't have trouble paying for older defensive tackles, currently employing starter Leonard Williams, 32, and reserve Jarran Reed, 33.

The battle cry should be "Bring Vea Home."