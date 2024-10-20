Michael Penix Jr. Makes NFL Debut Against Seahawks
It seemed only apropos that Michael Penix Jr. would make his NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks, from his adopted football city.
On Sunday, the former University of Washington quarterback drew the final seven snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in their 34-14 loss to the Seahawks in that Southern city, finally getting his feet wet as a pro player.
Unlike what happened to his team, everything went fairly well for Penix as he entered the game as a replacement for starter Kirk Cousins with 3:29 left to play in the fourth quarter and everything well out of reach -- and he crisply moved the Falcons from their 13-yard line to midfield before the clock ran out.
On his first play, Penix looked poised as he handed the ball to running back Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 6 yards before he sat down for the day. For those who remember, this was the same Robinson who played for Texas and skipped the Alamo Bowl and a chance to play against Penix and the Huskies in 2022 in a game the UW won 27-20.
Finally, these two were in a football game together that counted.
Penix next gave the ball to rookie running back Jase McClellan from Alabama and the latter picked up 2 yards on his first NFL carry.
Facing a third-and-2 from Atlanta 21, Penix got his only chance to throw against the Seahawks and he zipped one to Falcons' wide receiver Casey Washington, a rookie from Illinois, for a 14-yard gain and a first down.
Penix next handed the football to McClellan for runs of 3, 6, 3 and 3, picking up another first down along the way, and the game came to an end after the left-handed quarterback had officially become an NFL player with the first of what should be many pro outings to come.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington