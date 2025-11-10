Odunze Runs Strong Routes, Even When Discussing Dad
At the heart of the COVID pandemic in 2020, freshman wide receiver Rome Odunze made his first career start for the University of Washington football team out of necessity.
Along with fellow Husky newcomer Jalen McMillan, those two were pressed into game-opening service against Stanford because nearly all of the veteran pass-catchers in Montlake were either ill or injured.
While Odunze showed he indeed could play in the 31-26 defeat, by catching 5 balls for 69 yards, what was memorable about this moment in time was that everyone was first introduced to James Odunze, Rome's dad.
As media complimented the young pass-catcher for his performance, the older Odunze tweeted out commentary suggesting his son "was the best receiver on the West Coast" and practically mocked anyone who didn't believe or know it.
Thus began a four-year run of the man's rapid-fire social-media postings that never held back and sort of became commonplace.
Oh, that's just James, everyone would acknowledge.
Chicago Bears media and fan followers are just now getting to know the outspoken man -- and they're finding a lot of hot air blowing through the windy city.
Following the Bears' obviously stat-heavy 47-42 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, Rome Odunze wasn't really involved, catching zero passes on three targets. That didn't set well at home.
Dad immediately went to social media and suggested the Bears trade his son to a team that would "actually throw to him," adding that Rome should be receiving a minimum of10 targets per game.
Just as he had to do in Seattle, Rome Odunze provided a family disclaimer, saying how he and his father don't always see eye to eye on everything, but that's who is dad is and, well, you better get used to it.
"I don't make a big deal out of it," he told the Bears' media corps. "Obviously, he has his opinions, and I have mine. And he feels like he needs to voice those things on social media. That's his prerogative. But he speaks for himself. I speak for myself."
Further more, Rome said he was happy with his Bears role and didn't expect to put up big numbers every week.
Well the funny thing about all of this is young Odunze this past weekend went out and had a big day in the Bears' 24-20 comeback victory over the New York Giants -- targeted 10 times, he caught 6 passes for 86 yards and a late touchdown.
In fact, he was targeted on the very first play of the game in Chicago. Asked about this development by the inquiring press, Rome had a ready answer.
"Thanks dad," he said deadpan drawing laughs.
