Bears vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9
The Chicago Bears had their four-game win streak come to an end in Week 8 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. They'll face their second straight AFC North opponent in Week 9 when they head to Cincinnati to face the Ravens.
You can find my best overall bet for this AFC North matchup in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top prop bets for this Week 9 showdown.
Bears vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets
- D'Andre Swift OVER 61.5 Rush Yards (-118) via BetMGM
- Ja'Marr Chase OVER 8.5 Receptions (-125) via BetMGM
- Rome Odunze Anytime Touchdown (+105) via DraftKings
D'Andre Swift OVER 61.5 Rush Yards (-118)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked D'Andre Swift going over his rushing yards total as my No. 6-ranked player prop for Week 9:
The Cincinnati Bengals got much more respect than they deserve. They've especially struggled to stop the run in 2025, ranking 31st in opponent rush EPA, 30th in opponent rush success rate, and 28th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 5.0 yards per rush.
Ja'Marr Chase OVER 8.5 Receptions (-125)
Joe Flacco's strategy since joining the Bengals has been simple: get Ja'Marr Chase the ball. The Bengals' starting receiver has a staggering 54 targets for 38 receptions over his last three games. If that trend continues in Week 9, Chase is going to cruise over his receptions total of 8.5.
Rome Odunze Anytime Touchdown (+105)
Rome Odunze has become a touchdown machine for the Bears this season, already finding the end zone five times. He should be poised for another big game against a bad Bengals' defense. Let's take a shot on that, resulting in him finding the end zone for the sixth time in 2025 at +105 odds.
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!