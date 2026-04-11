One Ex-Husky Who Made It To the Postseason, Got a Ring

Four years after finishing up his college career with the University of Washington basketball team, Terrell Brown Jr. continues to do what he does best -- which is fit in wherever he can and make things happen however possible.

On Friday night, the veteran guard played a prominent role in helping the Greensboro Swarm secure a 119-104 victory over the Stockton Kings in that California city and claim the franchise's first G League championship.

Coming off the bench, the 6-foot-3 Brown from Seattle supplied a well-rounded 10 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists while playing 31 minutes to enable his team to complete a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three title series.

In the title series opener on Thursday night, Brown scored 18 points in a 111-107 win over Stockton in Greensboro.

A Husky in the postseason, what a novel concept.

The buzz is real! For the first time in franchise history, the @greensboroswarm are NBA G League Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WDFM2CH7YK — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 11, 2026

Brown, 27, played for Garfield High School, Shoreline Community College, Seattle University and Arizona before spending the 2021-22 season with the UW.

With a Bob Hopkins-coached Husky team that went 17-15, this locally produced guard averaged 21.7 points per game to lead the Pac-12 Conference in scoring by a wide margin. Arizona's Benedict Mathurin finished second to him at 17.7.

His season in Montlake largely was an unusual one. He was not picked to the All-Pac-12 team either, even while topping all scorers, but he received league all-defensive honors.

At Seattle U, Brown averaged 20.7 points per game and was named as a first-team All-WAC selection.

For Arizona, he was a nine-game starter who provided 7.3 points per game.

Terrell Brown Jr. drives against Utah in 2022. | Skylar Lin photo

During the past four seasons, he's been a G League fixture, spending the past three years in Greensboro, which is an affiliate for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, and a year with the Memphis Hustle as a rookie.

This past season, he started 11 of 36 regular-season games and averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per outing.

"For me, it’s just doing whatever it takes to win,” Brown said. "Some days, I might score. Some days, I might have a high assist game. Some days, it’s just defending. I 've put in the work for countless summers and years."

Truly a unique player, he provided a pair of triple-double outings -- both while coming off the bench.

On Dec. 31, Brown finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for his second career triple-double in 140-108 win over the Texas Legends. Three days later, Brown put up 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists as the Swarm topped the Grand Rapids Gold 125-100.

In his first season with the Swarm in 2024, he scored 12.6 points an outing while appearing in 31 games and starting twice.

Even with his high-scoring ways at the UW, he went undrafted by the NBA and has had to navigate his way as a pro player hoping for the best.

His goal no doubt is to get a call-up to basketball's highest level and provide someone with dependable player who can dish it and score it.