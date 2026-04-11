One Ex-Husky Who Made It To the Postseason, Got a Ring
Four years after finishing up his college career with the University of Washington basketball team, Terrell Brown Jr. continues to do what he does best -- which is fit in wherever he can and make things happen however possible.
On Friday night, the veteran guard played a prominent role in helping the Greensboro Swarm secure a 119-104 victory over the Stockton Kings in that California city and claim the franchise's first G League championship.
Coming off the bench, the 6-foot-3 Brown from Seattle supplied a well-rounded 10 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists while playing 31 minutes to enable his team to complete a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three title series.
In the title series opener on Thursday night, Brown scored 18 points in a 111-107 win over Stockton in Greensboro.
A Husky in the postseason, what a novel concept.
Brown, 27, played for Garfield High School, Shoreline Community College, Seattle University and Arizona before spending the 2021-22 season with the UW.
With a Bob Hopkins-coached Husky team that went 17-15, this locally produced guard averaged 21.7 points per game to lead the Pac-12 Conference in scoring by a wide margin. Arizona's Benedict Mathurin finished second to him at 17.7.
His season in Montlake largely was an unusual one. He was not picked to the All-Pac-12 team either, even while topping all scorers, but he received league all-defensive honors.
At Seattle U, Brown averaged 20.7 points per game and was named as a first-team All-WAC selection.
For Arizona, he was a nine-game starter who provided 7.3 points per game.
During the past four seasons, he's been a G League fixture, spending the past three years in Greensboro, which is an affiliate for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, and a year with the Memphis Hustle as a rookie.
This past season, he started 11 of 36 regular-season games and averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per outing.
"For me, it’s just doing whatever it takes to win,” Brown said. "Some days, I might score. Some days, I might have a high assist game. Some days, it’s just defending. I 've put in the work for countless summers and years."
Truly a unique player, he provided a pair of triple-double outings -- both while coming off the bench.
On Dec. 31, Brown finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for his second career triple-double in 140-108 win over the Texas Legends. Three days later, Brown put up 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists as the Swarm topped the Grand Rapids Gold 125-100.
In his first season with the Swarm in 2024, he scored 12.6 points an outing while appearing in 31 games and starting twice.
Even with his high-scoring ways at the UW, he went undrafted by the NBA and has had to navigate his way as a pro player hoping for the best.
His goal no doubt is to get a call-up to basketball's highest level and provide someone with dependable player who can dish it and score it.
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Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.