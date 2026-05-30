Huskies Remain In Strong Consideration for Hawaii Receiver

Zion White has been a lot of places in the past few years, dealt with an endless stream of recruiters, had plenty of time to digest his football options.

Yet the one constant in all of his travels and conversations has been the University of Washington.

Just four months ago, this 6-foot-4, 199-pound wide receiver from Honolulu, Hawaii, was telling the recruiting websites he was leaning to Oregon, Tennessee and Washington.

This week, White informed them he will be take recruiting visits to California, North Carolina and ... the UW.

He'll look over the Belichick empire on June 12, meet with Cal and new coach Tosh Lopoi on June 15 and finish off his fact-finding missions in Montlake on June 19.

NEW: 4-star WR Zion White is leaving IMG Academy to return home to Hawaii for his senior season.



He's reuniting with several former teammates at his new school and planning official visits to UNC, Cal, and Washington in June.



Intel: https://t.co/WnQeigTMfe pic.twitter.com/bBRGWcjFwP — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 29, 2026

The 4-star pass-catcher similarly informed all of the recruiting websites that he will return to Hawaii for his final year of high school by transferring to Mililani, a public school in Honolulu.

This comes afer spending this past year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and beginning his schooling at the private Punahou School in Honolulu.

Apparently the 4,700-air-mile commute from Hawaii to Florida got to be a bit much.

Mililani is the same place that sent redshirt freshman quarterback Kini McMillan to the UW, where he is now the third-team signal-caller for Jedd Fisch's staff and trying to move up.

The Huskies no doubt will try to sell him on being part of a Hawaiian passing connection should he end up in Seattle.

White has lost none of his high regard yet his production levels took a big dip after he changed schools the first time.

As a Punahou sophomore in 2024, he caught 42 passes for 680 yards and 7 touchdowns and was the main guy in the offense.

For IMG, White had to share in a big way and he hauled in just 10 passes for 165 yards and 2 scores for a 9-0 IMG team.

If he needed a confidence booster, the Island recruit played in a pair of notable all-star games since the first of the year and did well.

White led all receivers in the Under Armour All-American Bowl held in early January in DeLand, Florida, by catching 5 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He scored on 23-yard pass from Peyton Houston, a quarterback committed to LSU.

Later that month, White traveled all the way back to Hawaii to play in the Polynesia Bowl, where he was so impressive in the practices leading up to the game he picked up immediate offers from Penn State and Nebraska.

If homesickness is ever an issue, he'll find that Seattle is closer to the islands than the other college teams he's considering.