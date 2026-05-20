Australian Guard Reportedly Commits to UW

Restocking the roster in a creative if not urgent manner, the University of Washington basketball program continues to look under rocks in faraway places for help, this time adding Australian guard Tristan Devers, according to DraftExpress.

The 6-foot-4 player from Down Under reportedly will join coach Danny Sprinkle's redrawn Husky team after agreeing to this two weeks after the Huskies received a commitment from 6-foot-9 Brazilian forward Wini Silva-Braga.

Devers, 20, spent the past three seasons with the Brisbane Bullets, a professional team. He is the seventh prospective newcomer for the Huskies since the most recent roster shake-up caused by transfers, draft entry and graduation once the season ended.

Counting five returnees, Sprinkle likely is seeking three more scholarship additions to reach the 15-player cap on his Husky roster.

Online reports indicate that Devers is many things: a shooter, hitting 41 percent this past season with the Bullets; an elite defensive player; and at times a high scorer, dropping in 43 points in a 2025 game.

"Just playing as hard as I can," Devers said in a postgame interview. "If you can defend, you're going to get more opportunity. Offense will come with time."

NEWS: Brisbane Bullets' Tristan Devers has committed to Washington, agents Brian Jungreis and Menchie Spigler tell DraftExpress.



The 6'4, 20-year-old guard played a rotational role in the Australian NBL this season, averaging 4.9 points in 16 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/WamTv0njfs — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 20, 2026

Yet this past season, Devers took on more of a defensive role, averaging just 4.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Bullets while pulling 16 minutes of game time.

Devers has been a bit worldly with his basketball experience at times, previously appearing for Australian national teams in the U17 FIBA World Cup and in the U16 Asia Cup.

The Huskies in recent decades have brought in international players from places such as Germany, Iceland, Canada, France, Africa, Serbia and New Zealand, but not Australia.

New Zealand's 6-foot-11 forward Sam Timmons came from Down Under and played in Montlake in 2016-2020 and returned home to play professionally.

Brisbane Bullets (NBL) guard Tristan Devers is looking to play in the NCAA, his agency @SerosPartners told @ThePortalReport.



"An elite defensive guard with size who can shoot it well. Devers Won Gold with National team in Asia Cup u16, represented Australia for the World Cup in… pic.twitter.com/BDSS746oVq — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 17, 2026

Devers will join fellow UW newcomers in 6-foot-8 forward LeJuan Watts, a Texas Tech transfer; 6-foot-7 forward Steele Venters, formerly of Gonzaga; 6-foot-4 shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen, a Davidson transfer; 5-foot-11 point guard Ryan Beasley, formerly of San Francisco; 6-foot-7 forward Lattimore Ford from Mount Si High School; and the 6-foot-9 Silva-Braga from Brazil.

UW returning players currently include 6-foot-4 guard Wesley Yates III, 6-foot-11 center Mady Traore, 6-foot-10 forward Lathan Sommerville, 6-foot-10 forward Nikola Dzepina and 6-foot-5 forward Jasir Reacher.

St. Mary's, under the guidance of former coach Randy Bennett, built its program around Australian players in recents years and worked for the Gaels.