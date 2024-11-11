Inside The Huskies

Polk Upstages Odunze with Go-Ahead TD Catch in Their NFL Match-Up

This was the first pro meeting for any of the Huskies' three top-level receivers.

Dan Raley

Patriots WR Ja'Lynn Polk, the former Husky pass-catcher, celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears and Rome Odunze.
Patriots WR Ja'Lynn Polk, the former Husky pass-catcher, celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears and Rome Odunze. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Ja'Lynn Polk, often considered the third wheel in the University of Washington's highly touted receiving corps over the previous two seasons, had the NFL limelight all to himself on Sunday when he caught the go-ahead touchdown in the New England Patriots; 19-3 victory over the Chicago Bears and his former Husky teammate Rome Odunze at Soldier Field.

With 1:46 left in the second quarter, Polk slipped into the end zone to catch a 2-yard score from quarterback Drake Maye and break a 3-3 tie. It was his only catch and target of the game. It was his second NFL touchdown. It capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive.

This marked the first head-to-head matchup that involved ex-Husky receivers Jalen McMillan, Odunze and Polk, who each went in the first three rounds of this past April's NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Polk, a second-rounder and the 37th player selected on draft day, so far has 11 catches for 80 yards and 2 scores as a pro player for the Patriots (3-7).

Polk's efforts on Sunday came a the expense of Odunze, the former first-rounder and ninth pick overall who caught 3 passes for 23 yards for the Bears (4-5) against New England. Odunze has season totals of 28 catches for 414 yards and a lone score.

Meantime, McMillan returned to the active list for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after missing game time with a hamstring injury, but he didn't catch any passes in the Bucs' 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The third-round draft pick has caught 10 passes for 109 yards and a score for Tampa Bay (4-6) this season..

Published
DAN RALEY

