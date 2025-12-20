Is Rome Odunze Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Bears)
For the third week in a row, the Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of their passing offense.
Former first-round pick Rome Odunze, who has been dealing with a foot injury, has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. Odunze has not played since Week 13, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the lineup.
This season started fast for the former University of Washington star, as Odunze found the end zone five times in his first four games. However, he's cooled off since then, catching just seven passes over his last three games before going down with a foot injury.
Overall, Odunze has 44 receptions (on 90 targets) for 661 yards and six scores in the 2025 season. He's still one of the more reliable options for Caleb Williams, but the Bears will have to make due without him in a crucial NFC North matchup.
DJ Moore should handle a bigger workload for the Bears on Saturday, but the SI Betting team is looking to Williams for the best prop for Chicago's passing offense.
Best Bears Prop Bet vs. Packers
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared why he's fading Caleb Williams in this game after the former No. 1 overall pick was intercepted in his last meeting with Green Bay:
Caleb Williams OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+112)
Amongst all quarterbacks who will start this weekend, Caleb Williams has the highest bad throw percentage, with 22.4% of his throws being considered "bad."
He has only thrown six interceptions this season, but he has thrown two in his last three games, including one against the Packers two weeks ago.
I love that we can bet on him throwing another one at plus-money.
