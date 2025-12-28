Bears Could Be Without Three Star Receivers vs. 49ers
The Bears could be without three big receivers in their highly anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup vs. the 49ers.
Chicago was already expecting to be without Rome Odunze as it ruled him out with a foot injury that’s kept him out for four straight games. But, on top of Odunze being on the sidelines, the Bears have marked receivers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus as questionable for the primetime showdown.
The two receivers were added to the injury report on Sunday morning because of undisclosed illnesses. There’s still a chance Moore and Zaccheaus could rebound during the day and be active for the night game, but there’s also the possibility the Bears could be without three receivers.
Moore leads the Bears with 48 receptions, 664 yards and six touchdowns this season, with Odunze following shortly behind him with 44 catches, 661 yards and six touchdowns despite only playing in 12 games. Zaccheaus started out stronger at the beginning of the season, but has 39 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns.
If all three receivers are officially out on Sunday night, then quarterback Caleb Williams would likely rely on tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet.
Luckily for Chicago, the Bears already clinched the NFC North title. The only thing still left on the line for them is their seeding as the No. 1 spot in the NFC hasn’t been locked up yet. A win over the 49ers would help Chicago’s case in holding that top seed.